Nissan to showcase next-generation LEAF at first-ever Technology in Motion Exhibition in Detroit

Nissan is bringing the all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF to the inaugural Technology in Motion (TIM Detroit) exhibition and conference in Detroit. The three-day event will be one of the first opportunities to see the next-generation LEAF electric car following its global unveil.

TIM Detroit attendees will have the opportunity to hear about the 2018 Nissan LEAF from Chris Reed, vice president, research & development, Nissan Technical Center North America. Reed will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 9 a.m. from the Main Stage inside Cobo Center.

“The launch of the Nissan LEAF is the perfect kickoff for TIM Detroit,” said KC Crain, president and chief operating officer, Crain Communications – a co-producer of TIM Detroit. “It clearly demonstrates the innovative spirit that TIM Detroit is designed to showcase.”

TIM Detroit attendees also will have the chance to further explore Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s blueprint for transforming how cars are driven, powered and integrated into our lives, through an interactive display on the show floor.

With new technologies like ProPILOT Assist and e-Pedal, the new LEAF represents a key milestone in Nissan’s ongoing commitment to bring accessible, advanced driver assistance technologies to mainstream vehicles.

Nissan established itself as a pioneer in the EV movement by launching LEAF, the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle. Today, Nissan LEAF is the world’s best-selling electric vehicle with more than 280,000 units sold*.

