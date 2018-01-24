Nissan and Shikoku Electric join forces to promote electric cars

Buyers of the new Nissan LEAF in a region of western Japan will earn points that they can use to help pay their utility bills, as part of a partnership to promote electric cars.

New NISSAN LEAF

Beginning Feb. 1, customers of Shikoku Electric Power Co. who purchase a new Nissan LEAF will receive “Yonden Points,” which can be applied toward their monthly electricity bill. Customers can earn points a month for a maximum of three years.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Shikoku Electric Power Co. are working together to promote the use of electric vehicles and reduce the environmental impact of automobiles. In September 2017, Nissan unveiled an all-new version of its 100% electric Nissan LEAF, offering powerful acceleration, agile handling and advanced technologies such as Nissan’s ProPILOT autonomous driving technology.

The new, zero-emission Nissan LEAF embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how vehicles are powered, driven and integrated into society.

