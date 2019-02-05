Nissan sets extraordinary shareholders meeting

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today held an extraordinary meeting of its board of directors, at which it decided to hold an extraordinary meeting of shareholders in April limited to the following aims: 1) Discharge of directors Carlos Ghosn and Greg Kelly; 2) appointment of Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard as director.

Nominations of all directors are to be submitted for approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June, after review of proposals from the Special Committee for Improving Governance.

Outline of extraordinary meeting of shareholders:

Date: April 8, 2019

Time: 10:00

Venue: Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa, Minato-ku, Tokyo

