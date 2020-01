Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. selected board-of-directors-candidate Pierre Fleuriot as a member of the company’s Audit Committee at a meeting of its board of directors on January 14, 2020.

Fleuriot is to officially become a member of the Audit Committee pending his approval as a Nissan director at the company’s extraordinary meeting of shareholders to be held on February 18, 2020 and following subsequent approval of the board of directors.

SOURCE: Nissan