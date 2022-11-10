Nissan: Sakura wins RJC car and technology of the year awards

Nissan announces today that its all-electric Sakura minivehicle won the RJC Car of the Year award and the RJC Technology of the Year award in Japan for 2023

Nissan announces today that its all-electric Sakura minivehicle won the RJC Car of the Year award and the RJC Technology of the Year award in Japan for 2023. Both awards are shared with the vehicle’s sibling, the Mitsubishi eK X EV.

Below is a summary of the reasons given by RJC for the awards.

RJC Car of the Year

The Sakura boasts a high level of perfection as a practical EV, in a size meeting minivehicle standards for Japan’s traffic conditions.

It has more than sufficient driving range for daily use, smooth acceleration, crisp handling, a high-quality interior and exterior, and state-of-the-art safety equipment.

It is also priced affordably for a wide range of potential users, and the RJC therefore rates it highly as a model that will propel the promotion of EVs in Japan.

RJC Technology of the Year

These siblings are the result of further downsizing and cost reduction while also utilizing the electrification technology cultivated by Nissan and Mitsubishi.

The Nissan Sakura / Mitsubishi eK X EV is highly marketable as an EV minivehicle.

The RJC highly rates the technology as a cornerstone for future compact EVs.

SOURCE: Nissan