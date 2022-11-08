Nissan: Sakura wins Japan Automotive Hall of Fame Car of the Year

Fairlady Z and Datsun 240Z designated a historic car

Nissan announces today that the Nissan Sakura won the Japan Automotive Hall of Fame (JAHFA) Car of the Year for 2022-2023.

Three outstanding attributes of the Sakura were recognized for the prestigious award:

1) Fully electric mini-vehicle that will contribute to the expansion of the EV market in Japan;

2) Powerful performance exceeding its class, and a high-quality interior;

3) Excellent driver assistance safety system.

Launched in June, the all-new EV Sakura offers not only the tight turning performance of a mini-vehicle, but also overwhelming quietness, powerful and smooth acceleration, and an interior space with a high-quality and sophisticated design. The Sakura has been well received for its excellent cruising range for daily use, and orders have surpassed 33,000 units since its launch.

Separately, JAHFA has designated the Fairlady Z and Datsun 240Z (S30/31), which was launched in 1969 and is the origin of the vehicle’s long-nose and short-deck proportions, a JAHFA Historic Car. JAHFA also stated it is recognized as one of the best-selling, single-model sports cars in the world.

