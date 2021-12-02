Nissan reveals high-performance Ariya Single Seater Concept

Project to demonstrate the performance potential and excitement of Ariya’s all-electric powertrain in bespoke single seater racing car chassis

Nissan revealed today its exciting new Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept – a high-performance exploration, development and demonstration project of how the all-electric Nissan Ariya road car powertrain could be used in a bespoke single seater racing car chassis.

The concept was presented at the Nissan Futures event by Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan senior vice president for global design, and Juan Manuel Hoyos, Nissan global marketing divisional general manager for brand and engagement.

“We are delighted to present the Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept from our Nissan Futures event,” said Hoyos. “At Nissan, we dare to do what others don’t. With this concept we want to showcase the high-performance potential of the Ariya’s powertrain in a motorsports-inspired package that not only hints at the design and styling of the road car that inspired it, but that also demonstrates a new and efficient EV performance language. Acting as a testbed for future technological evolution, this project can help bring excitement from the road to the race track, and also demonstrate Nissan’s expertise in transferring knowledge and technology from the race track to the road.”

The Ariya Single Seater Concept explores what a future electrified performance style for Nissan could look like.

Albaisa said: “As we began to shape our Nissan Ambition 2030 long-term vision, we continued to build on our Timeless Japanese Futurism design language. We are now drawing inspiration from the Japanese words shun, meaning to run fast and effortlessly, and sho, meaning to soar with power and grace. The Ariya Single Seater Concept is the perfect expression of this new language. Leveraging the Ariya’s EV powertrain in a motorsports-inspired package allowed our international team to capture this new sense of speed, technology and artistry.”

Design cues from the all-new Nissan Ariya all-electric SUV can be seen across the Ariya Single Seater Concept. At the front of the vehicle is the electrified and illuminated “V” motion, familiar from Nissan’s current road car design language. At the side view, inspiration has been taken from the Ariya’s fluid and efficient surfaces, exaggerated to a maximum in carbon fiber. Overall, the Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept describes a form that, as with the Ariya, looks like it was shaped by the air itself.

Nissan’s participation in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship also played a key role in inspiring the Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept. Nissan races in the all-electric world championship to bring the excitement and fun of zero-emission electric vehicles to a global audience, and to be at the cutting edge of EV research and design.

“Nissan competes in Formula E not only to race on track, but also to support the development of compelling electric vehicles for customers,” said Tommaso Volpe, Nissan global motorsports director. “Our EV programs inform our Formula E program and vice versa, allowing for road-to-track technology transfer as well as track-to-road. The Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept explores the combination of the all-electric powertrain, dual motors and revolutionary all-wheel drive system of the Ariya with a pure single seat racing chassis – a powerful demonstration of just how thrilling electric vehicles could be.”

SOURCE: Nissan