Nissan resumes manufacturing production in Thailand

Nissan today announced that it will resume production at Plant 2 on 1st June 2020 and continue production at Plant 1 in Samut Prakan, Thailand. Adjustments will also be made at associated operations, including engine assembly and stamping.

The Thai Government has extended the State of Emergency Decree to the end of June and is opening up the country in stages to continue mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic. It has also advised businesses to continue minimizing the number of staff at workplaces as appropriate and wherever possible.

Nissan will continue to follow the advice and guidance of the government to safeguard the wellbeing of employees, customers and the community. This includes limiting the number of employees working at all facilities and implementing health and safety measures on the work floor.

“Our goal is to resume normal business operations as soon as possible in a phased approach, but ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all our employees, their families and Thai society is our priority right now given the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ramesh Narasimhan, president of Nissan in Thailand.

The company has already implemented an extensive work-from-home policy for office employees as part of the wider effort to contain or limit the spread and impact of the virus.

Nissan is confident that it has a sufficient supply of vehicles to meet the needs of its valued Thai customers. Nissan’s nationwide dealership network currently remains open and committed to continue providing the best customer service.

The company recently launched its “Care for You” relief program designed to support valued customers and ensure their continued safety during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan offers current and future customers safe and convenient vehicle test drive options, including at their own homes, vehicle pickup services, and beneficial promotions at dealers and service centers.

Nissan is also taking additional steps to implement several key preventive measures for COVID-19 at Nissan showrooms and service centers across the country. These include disinfecting the service center every 30 minutes; temperature checking all employees and customers when they enter the dealership; ensuring that staff wear face masks at all times; providing alcohol gel throughout the premises; and consistently disinfecting key vehicle touchpoints like the steering wheel, gear shift, seats, door handles, and front console panels.

Nissan will continue prioritizing the safety of its employees, partners and customers while following all guidance from the Thai authorities.

SOURCE: Nissan