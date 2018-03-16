Home > News Releases > Nissan reports February 2018 sales for Europe

March 16, 2018

Nissan announced today European sales for February of 58,070 units (Nissan and Datsun), representing a market share of 3.7%.

2018 2017
February Sales (units) 58,070 62,828
February Market share 3.7% 4.3%

February highlights:

  • February sales in the UK totalled 6,016 with a market share of 2.8%.
  • Nissan in Italy sold 7,470 units in February with a market share of 3.6%.
  • Sales in Russia totalled 8,487 units in February with a market share of 6.2%.
  • Sales in France totalled 6,403 units with a market share of 3.1%.
  • Sales in Spain totalled 6,798 with a market share of 4.9%.
  • Sales in Germany totalled 5,847 units with a market share of 1.9%.
  • Datsun sales in Russia totalled 2,053 units in February.
TOP 5 EUROPEAN MARKETS FEBRUARY 2018
# MARKET UNIT SALES
1 RUSSIA 8,487
2 ITALY 7,470
3 SPAIN 6,798
4 FRANCE 6,403
5 UK 6,016
TOP 5 MODELS FEBRUARY 2018
# MODEL UNIT SALES
1 QASHQAI 22,916
2 MICRA 7,813
3 X-TRAIL 6,055
4 JUKE 6,123
5 LEAF 3,766
