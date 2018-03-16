Nissan reports February 2018 sales for Europe

Nissan announced today European sales for February of 58,070 units (Nissan and Datsun), representing a market share of 3.7%.
|
|2018
|2017
|February Sales (units)
|58,070
|62,828
|February Market share
|3.7%
|4.3%
February highlights:
- February sales in the UK totalled 6,016 with a market share of 2.8%.
- Nissan in Italy sold 7,470 units in February with a market share of 3.6%.
- Sales in Russia totalled 8,487 units in February with a market share of 6.2%.
- Sales in France totalled 6,403 units with a market share of 3.1%.
- Sales in Spain totalled 6,798 with a market share of 4.9%.
- Sales in Germany totalled 5,847 units with a market share of 1.9%.
- Datsun sales in Russia totalled 2,053 units in February.
|TOP 5 EUROPEAN MARKETS FEBRUARY 2018
|#
|MARKET
|UNIT SALES
|1
|RUSSIA
|8,487
|2
|ITALY
|7,470
|3
|SPAIN
|6,798
|4
|FRANCE
|6,403
|5
|UK
|6,016
|TOP 5 MODELS FEBRUARY 2018
|#
|MODEL
|UNIT SALES
|1
|QASHQAI
|22,916
|2
|MICRA
|7,813
|3
|X-TRAIL
|6,055
|4
|JUKE
|6,123
|5
|LEAF
|3,766