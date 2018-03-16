Nissan reports February 2018 sales for Europe

Nissan announced today European sales for February of 58,070 units (Nissan and Datsun), representing a market share of 3.7%.

2018 2017 February Sales (units) 58,070 62,828 February Market share 3.7% 4.3%

February highlights:

February sales in the UK totalled 6,016 with a market share of 2.8%.

Nissan in Italy sold 7,470 units in February with a market share of 3.6%.

Sales in Russia totalled 8,487 units in February with a market share of 6.2%.

Sales in France totalled 6,403 units with a market share of 3.1%.

Sales in Spain totalled 6,798 with a market share of 4.9%.

Sales in Germany totalled 5,847 units with a market share of 1.9%.

Datsun sales in Russia totalled 2,053 units in February.

TOP 5 EUROPEAN MARKETS FEBRUARY 2018 # MARKET UNIT SALES 1 RUSSIA 8,487 2 ITALY 7,470 3 SPAIN 6,798 4 FRANCE 6,403 5 UK 6,016

TOP 5 MODELS FEBRUARY 2018 # MODEL UNIT SALES 1 QASHQAI 22,916 2 MICRA 7,813 3 X-TRAIL 6,055 4 JUKE 6,123 5 LEAF 3,766

