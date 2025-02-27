Nissan reinforces commitment to service excellence and skill development through the 13th Nissan Skill Contest, empowering employees nationwide

Nissan Motor Thailand recently hosted the Nissan Skill Contest 2024, marking its 13th consecutive year as a premier nationwide competition

Nissan Motor Thailand recently hosted the Nissan Skill Contest 2024, marking its 13th consecutive year as a premier nationwide competition. Held under the theme ‘Built for the Challenge’, the event aims to enhance the capabilities of employees across sales, service, and parts departments, reaffirming Nissan’s commitment to delivering the best customer experience. The contest serves as both an inspiration for employees to continuously improve themselves and as a key driver in elevating service standards across Nissan dealerships nationwide.

The Nissan Skill Contest is an exclusive internal competition designed to identify and recognize top talents across key business functions that play a vital role in advancing Nissan’s high-quality service standards throughout Thailand. The competition aligns with Nissan’s customer-centric approach, ensuring long-term customer satisfaction and reinforcing the brand’s mission to make every customer say, “YES! NISSAN.”

Mr. Toshihiro Fujiki, President of Nissan Thailand and ASEAN stated: “At Nissan Thailand, we are dedicated to continuously enhancing our service standards. The Nissan Skill Contest is not only a platform for employees to challenge themselves, but also an opportunity to raise the bar in customer service excellence. We congratulate this year’s winners and extend our gratitude to all participants. At Nissan, we believe that continuous skill development and learning are the key pillars of service excellence.”

This year’s competition featured eight categories, tailored to different roles, including Sales Consultant, Sales Customer Relation Officer, Sales Manager, Service Advisor, Parts Advisor, Diagnostic Technician, Service Customer Relation Officer, and Service Manager. The contest saw participation from over 1,000 employees across 120 dealerships nationwide, with 69 finalists competing in the grand finals across the eight categories. The winners were awarded the title of Nissan Thailand’s top performers, along with prizes totaling over 1.5 million baht.

Additionally, the winners in the Diagnostic Technician and Service Advisor (SA) categories will receive the prestigious NISTEC and NISAC Awards, along with an exclusive opportunity to visit Nissan’s global headquarters (NML Headquarters) in November 2025. This international recognition serves as a milestone in their professional journey and provides a platform for further global skill development.

The 13th Nissan Skill Contest also introduced a special award, the ‘Master Champ’, recognizing dealerships whose employees excelled by winning first place in three different categories. This year, Siam Nissan Chonburi received the prestigious title, with winners in the Parts Advisor, Diagnostic Technician, and Service Customer Relations categories.

Nutthakorn Boonmark, a returning champion and winner in the Diagnostic Technician category from Siam Nissan Chonburi, shared his experience: “This year was particularly challenging as I had to defend my championship title. I gave it my all, consistently practicing and honing my problem-solving skills by working on real customer cases and analyzing different scenarios. Winning this award again is a great honor. I truly appreciate the Nissan Skill Contest, which I’ve found rewarding every year. I encourage other technicians to participate—not just for the awards and experience, but for the pride we take in our profession and our role in strengthening the Nissan brand.”

Similarly, Rungarun Asawavijitwong, winner of the Sales Consultant category from Siam Nissan Chiangmai, expressed her excitement: “It was thrilling to compete in the Nissan Skill Contest for the first time and win the championship title! Throughout the competition, I gained invaluable experience—not just in product knowledge, but in understanding customer needs beyond what’s taught in training. It was a challenging yet rewarding journey. I sincerely thank Nissan, and everyone involved in organizing this incredible event. I encourage more employees to join in the future, as it is an amazing opportunity to showcase and refine our skills.”

Now in its 13th year, the Nissan Skill Contest stands as a testament to Nissan’s dedication to enhancing employee expertise, keeping pace with industry advancements, and maintaining the highest service quality and customer satisfaction standards nationwide.

SOURCE: Nissan