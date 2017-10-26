Nissan recognized by NMSDC for increased spend with minority companies

Nissan North America received the Gazelle Award, a Corporation of the Year Category Top Performer, from the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council (NMSDC) at the 2017 NMSDC Corporation of the Year Awards Banquet in Detroit.

This marks the first time Nissan has been recognized by the NMSDC for its commitment to minority suppliers.

“Nissan has set specific targets both internally and externally with our Tier 1 supplier population to increase our supplier diversity spend,” said Gary Zoller, senior director, Vehicle Purchasing, and executive champion for the company’s Supplier Diversity function. “To help us achieve those targets, we are committed to providing support based on specific needs or requests from suppliers so they can successfully meet Nissan’s supply chain requirements.”

Nearly 40 percent of Nissan’s consumer base identifies as multicultural, and the company understands that this base is a driving force for its success. Through its Supplier Diversity Initiative, NMSDC-certified suppliers represented nearly 80 percent of Nissan’s overall diversity achievement in fiscal year 2016.

The National Minority Supplier Development Council advances business opportunities for certified Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business enterprises and connects them to corporate members. The Gazelle Award recognizes corporations that are increasing spend with minority suppliers at double-digit growth.

