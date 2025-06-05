Nissan receives over 17,000 orders for new N7 sedan in first month of sales

Nissan’s joint venture partner in China, Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company (Dongfeng Nissan), today confirmed that orders for its all-new N7 EV sedan reached 17,215 units in the first month of sales.

Launched on April 27, the all-new N7 is the first of nine new energy vehicles (NEVs) that Nissan plans to launch in China by the summer of 2027. Deliveries in China began on May 15.

The N7 is targeted at young families who place value on not only their own enjoyment but also family time. It’s available with two types of batteries, 58kWh or 73kWh, and has a maximum cruising range of 635km*.

The N7 is equipped with an advanced end-to-end driver-assistant system called Navigate on Autopilot that was jointly developed with Momenta, a leader in autonomous driving technology in China. It also features other cutting-edge technologies such as zero-pressure seating featuring an AI-based adaptive posture system that adjusts the seat based on input from individual sensors.

To meet consumers’ diverse needs, the N7 is available in three grades — Max, Pro and Air. The Max and Pro grades offer two types of battery at prices ranging from RMB 119,900 to 149,900 (approximately USD 17,000 to 21,000**).

The superb comfort, brand trust and attainable price of the N7 have been well received, leading to many orders and a new customer base. It’s mainly purchased by young families under the age of 35, 70% of whom are first-time Nissan buyers.

In addition, Dongfeng Nissan is also transforming its NEV sales network to provide customers with more convenient and comfortable purchase and service experiences. In the offline NEV sales network, Dongfeng Nissan has created a channel model that separates order, delivery and after-sales service. It has also already established over 100 NEV-dedicated distribution centers and over 500 order centers across China.

Meanwhile, online the company has upgraded its APP to offer maintenance appointments and real-time progress updates, as well as a dedicated community space for users to interact.

Dongfeng Nissan Managing Director Isao Sekiguchi says, “With the launch of the N7 as a new starting point, we will work together with everyone to create a more diverse and exciting automotive lifestyle.”

The N7 will strengthen Nissan’s performance in China and beyond. Confirmed for future export from China, it will help meet diverse global needs and bolster the restructuring of Nissan’s product strategy under the Re:Nissan recovery plan.

* Based on CLTC (The China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle)

**Pricing accurate as of June 5, 2025.

