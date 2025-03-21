Nissan reaffirms commitment to technical and service excellence with a regional ASEAN Competition

Nissan reaffirmed its commitment to delivering best-in-class customer service and technical excellence with a regional competition program that brought together Nissan's aftersales professionals from ASEAN markets to showcase their technical and customer service expertise

Nissan reaffirmed its commitment to delivering best-in-class customer service and technical excellence with a regional competition program that brought together Nissan’s aftersales professionals from ASEAN markets to showcase their technical and customer service expertise. The NIssan Service TEchnical Competency (NISTEC) for technicians and NIssan Service Advisor Competency (NISAC) for service advisors for the fiscal year 2024/2025 took place at the Nissan Motor Thailand (NMT) Training Centre in Thailand.

This year, the NISTEC & NISAC competition was held under the theme ‘5E’ – representing Enhance Brand Image, Engage with Customers, Elevate Customer Experience, Excel Your Commitment, and Empower Frontline. The competition is designed to enhance customer satisfaction through continuous training that equips dealer technicians and service advisors with advanced technical and exception customer service skills in their daily operations. It also strengthens motivation and retention among aftersales professionals while supporting their career growth.

Toshihiro Fujiki, President of Nissan ASEAN and Thailand, said, “As we mark the fourth year of our ASEAN competition, we are proud to see it grow as a platform for developing top-tier technical and service expertise. At Nissan, we believe that investing in the skills and expertise of our people is key to delivering exceptional customer experiences. This competition is not just about recognizing talent, it also fosters continuous improvement, ensuring our professionals stay ahead with up-to-date expertise and consistently deliver service and care that meet the highest industry standards.

Raising the Bar for Technical and Service Excellence

The competition features two key categories: NIssan Service TEchnical Competency (NISTEC) is a hands-on technical skill competition that evaluates Nissan technicians on their ability to diagnose and repair vehicle issues, as well as performing routine maintenance within a designated time frame.

NIssan Service Advisor Competency (NISAC) focuses on testing service advisors’ ability to communicate effectively with customers through realistic role-playing scenarios.

To qualify for the regional ASEAN Competition, participants must first win the National Skill Contests in their respective markets. This year, 10 participants from five markets under ASEAN Nissan Importer Business Units (NIBU) —Brunei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore—competed, with each market represented by one NISTEC participant and one NISAC participant.

The FY24-25 competition featured the Nissan Kicks e-POWER as the competition model, challenging participants to apply their skill set in real-world scenarios. NISTEC participants had to perform key practical exercises, including routine maintenance and two diagnosis challenges. Evaluations were based on their ability to follow the Electronic Service Manual (ESM) and Advance Vehicle Diagnostic Machine (Consult), Nissan’s official repair guide that ensures proper diagnostics and safe repair procedures, for accurate diagnostics, correctly read measuring instruments, properly remove and install parts, and complete tasks efficiently with speed and precision.

Meanwhile, NISAC participants competed in two key tasks—customer reception and customer approval process. The participants were evaluated on their ability to protect the customer’s vehicle in front of the customer before inspection in order to avoid stains and damages during the repair process. They were also assessed on their ability to accurately understand customer needs, provide appropriate service proposals based on customer requirements, explain the repairs required using Maintenance Measurement Sheet (MMS), and deliver clear, convincing explanations to customers.

Winners of the FY24-25 NISTEC NISAC ASEAN Competition

The 1st place winner in the NISTEC category was Mr. Yih Khai Chong from Nissan Malaysia (Tan Chong & Sons Motor Co., SDN. BHD.) recognized for demonstrating the fastest and most accurate diagnostics while adhering to Nissan’s standards. His performance in efficiently troubleshooting issues, accurately reading measuring tools, and expertly handling part removal and installation distinguished him as the top-performing technician in the competition.

Mr. Yih Khai Chong, the 1st place winner of NISTEC, said, “Thank you for the chance to participate in the NISTEC Competition. It is truly an honor to be part of this program and to win this award. It was an amazing experience, and I truly enjoyed every moment of the challenge. I look forward to coming back with even stronger skills and greater expertise.”

The 1st place winner in the NISAC category was Mr. Jia Wei Ong from Nissan Singapore (Tan Chong Motor Sales Pte., Ltd.) recognized for his ability to create a seamless customer experience. Through exceptional communication and professionalism, he built trust by accurately identifying customer needs and providing tailored service recommendations. His keen attention to detail was evident in carefully following Nissan’s basic service reception process in front of the customer, demonstrating quality service and customer care.

Mr. Jia Wei Ong, the 1st place winner of NISAC, said, “It is very honor to win the award. Thank you everyone for a good experience in Thailand. I have met new friends. Thank you for giving me this chance to experience the local culture. After I go back to Singapore, I would share experience with my colleagues and encourage them to come to this program. Last one, I would like to thank my trainer, Mr. Kwek. Without him, I’ll not be where I’m today. Thank you, Mr. Kwek,”

The 1st runner up in the NISTEC and NISAC categories was Mr. Febri Widhawanto from Nissan Indonesia (PT. Nissan Motor Distributor Indonesia) and Mr. Fu Yuan Boon from Nissan Brunei (Boustead SDN BHD) respectively.

The 2nd runner up in the NISTEC and NISAC categories was Mr. Eugenio Jr Valderama Sarate from Nissan Brunei ((Boustead SDN BHD) and Ms. Wen Leng Yeh from Nissan Malaysia (Tan Chong & Sons Motor Co., SDN. BHD.), respectively.

The winners of the NISTEC and NISAC competitions received a gift worth THB 30,000, while the 1st runner-up was awarded a gift worth THB 20,000, and the 2nd runner-up received a gift worth THB 15,000.

Additionally, the winning technician and service advisor will represent the region at the Global Award Ceremony in Japan in November 2025, where top technicians and service advisors from around the world will be honored.

SOURCE: Nissan