Nissan readies next-generation LEAF for first public displays during 2017 National Drive Electric Week

Less than a week after its global debut, the next-generation Nissan LEAF begins making public appearances at National Drive Electric Week events across the U.S. Consumers in eight cities will get an up-close look at the second-generation LEAF. Nissan LEAF is the official sponsor of National Drive Electric Week for the third straight year.

“The timing couldn’t be better. Bringing LEAF to some of the most enthusiastic EV advocates just days after its global debut is the perfect way to kick things off for this technology-packed car,” said Brian Maragno, director, Nissan EV Marketing and Sales Strategy. “We can’t wait to show off the all-new LEAF to electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts during National Drive Electric Week.”

The next-generation Nissan LEAF will be on display in the following cities during National Drive Electric Week.

Sept. 9

Seattle, Washington | Denny Park | 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

San Diego, California | Qualcomm Stadium | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Alpharetta, Georgia | Avalon | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sept. 14

Bridgewater, New Jersey | Bridgewater Municipal Building Car Park | 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Sept. 16

Portland, Oregon | Washington Square | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Los Angeles, California | Los Angeles State Historic Park | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cupertino, California | DeAnza College | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cambridge, Massachusetts | Danehy Park | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Visit DriveElectricWeek.org/Events for additional details and locations.

Consumers visiting the Nissan display in each city will be greeted by a modern space, featuring the next-generation LEAF. Visitors will be able to explore the LEAF, equipped with Nissan Intelligent Mobility features including ProPILOT Assist™ and e-Pedal technology. On-site hosts will be available throughout the events to answer questions and provide a closer look at LEAF. Food, beverages and branded merchandise will also be available for visitors.

Current LEAF owners will be offered an exclusive chance to sign up for the “The All New LEAF Drive and Discover Experience,” providing a behind-the-wheel opportunity to experience the next-generation LEAF just weeks after it is unveiled. To sign up, owners must present the key fob to their current LEAF and register for the test drive while visiting the display. The first test-drives will begin in October.

Started in 2011, National Drive Electric Week features local events across the U.S. aimed to build EV awareness and inspire drivers to consider an EV for their next car. This year’s event is expected to be the biggest National Drive Electric Week yet, with nearly 200 enthusiast-driven events taking place from September 9-17. Besides EV-centric car meets and parades, you can expect announcements from key EV stakeholders across the country.

To date, Nissan LEAF sales in the United States total 112,128 and more than 270,000 globally. For more information on the LEAF and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit nissannews.com.

