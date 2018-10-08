Nissan Qashqai delivers a new level of performance for crossover drivers

Nissan is providing a new level of performance for drivers seeking the ultimate urban crossover.

The Qashqai, Europe’s best-selling crossover, is now more appealing than ever with a new range of highly efficient petrol powertrains, plus an all-new infotainment system with significantly enhanced functionality.

All-new petrol powertrains

The Nissan Qashqai is now on sale with an all-new 1.3-litre petrol engine, available in 140 PS and 160 PS outputs.

It is available linked to a six-speed manual transmission and an all-new seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), both of which are front-wheel drive. It’s the first time a DCT has appeared in a volume Nissan model, and provides customers with a sporty and more direct dynamic experience and improved standing-start performance.

As well as providing reduced fuel consumption and lower CO 2 emissions, this enhanced petrol powertrain line-up sets a new standard for drivability in the Qashqai. Customers will notice improved response and acceleration through more power and torque, smoother and more linear power delivery, and a quieter driving experience. Service intervals are also extended.

All three new powertrains are extremely competitive versus those available from other manufacturers, and in many cases the level of CO 2 emissions is significantly lower.

Full details of the new petrol engine are available in a separate release.

New NissanConnect infotainment system

Nissan’s all-new infotainment system with significantly enhanced functionality is now available in the Qashqai crossover.

New NissanConnect is an all-new advanced infotainment system which further enhances the relationship between driver and vehicle. The benefit for customers is seamless and intuitive integration of their smartphone with the vehicle, plus the ability to download Over The Air (OTA) map and software updates. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard on all grades except entry level Visia.

Users are encouraged to download an all-new app – called Door to Door Navigation – to their smartphone to unlock enhanced functionality. New NissanConnect also features TomTom Premium Traffic, which provides highly accurate real-time traffic data to optimise travel time.

Full details of the New NissanConnect infotainment system are available in a separate release.

