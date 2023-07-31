Nissan publishes inaugural ESG data book

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today issued its inaugural ESG data book comprehensively summarizing all initiatives and providing transparent disclosure of environmental, social and governance data

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today issued its inaugural ESG data book comprehensively summarizing all initiatives and providing transparent disclosure of environmental, social and governance data.

The book lists the initiatives in support of the company’s commitment toward a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world. The details cover a range of data around materiality, policies, and the status of ESG efforts such as reducing carbon footprint across the value chain, promoting a circular economy, championing diversity, equity, and inclusion, and respecting human rights.

Joji Tagawa, Nissan’s chief sustainability officer, notes: “More than ever, our stakeholders are placing greater importance on tangible action and transparent data to ensure that companies are delivering on their ESG commitments. Our ESG data book is part of our continuous stakeholder dialogue that helps to build understanding of our contributions in these critical areas and to strengthen trust among our stakeholders.”

The period covered by the book coincides with the concluding year of Nissan’s 2018-2022 sustainability strategy, Nissan Sustainability 2022. Over this period, Nissan achieved targets in major areas, including CO 2 emissions reductions from new vehicles in addition to promoting the innovation and adoption of safety performance-related technologies toward a world of zero traffic fatalities. Nissan has issued annual sustainability reports since 2004 and will issue its first integrated report this fiscal year*.

Nissan will continue to address material priorities—including enhancing vehicle electrification, augmenting inclusive mobility solutions, and championing human rights—in line with its corporate purpose of driving innovations to enrich people’s lives.

*Nissan financial years are April 1 through March 31.

SOURCE: Nissan