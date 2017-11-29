Nissan production, sales and export results for October 2017

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for October 2017.

1. Production

Nissan’s global production in October declined from a year earlier.

Production in Japan declined from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results for a fourth consecutive month, setting a record for the month of October. Production in China surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month.

2. Sales

Global sales in October surpassed the year-earlier level for the 15th consecutive month, setting a record for the month of October.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the 10th consecutive month, setting a record for the month of October. Sales in the U.S. and China surpassed year-earlier levels, respectively, and set records for the month.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in October surpassed year-earlier results for the fifth consecutive month.

