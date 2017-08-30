Nissan production, sales and export results for July 2017

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its production, sales and export figures for July 2017.

1. Production

July 2017

Nissan’s global production in July surpassed the year-earlier level for the third consecutive month. The output was a record for the month of July.

Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the 12th straight month.

Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results after decreasing the previous month, setting a record for the month of July.

2. Sales

July 2017

Global sales in July surpassed the year-earlier level for the 12th straight month, setting a record for the month of July.

Sales including mini-vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the ninth consecutive month.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the sixth consecutive month, setting a record for the month of July. Sales in Europe and China, respectively, surpassed year-earlier results, setting records for the month of July.

3. Exports from Japan

July 2017

Exports from Japan in July surpassed year-earlier results for the second consecutive month.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.