Nissan production, sales and export results for August 2017

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its production, sales and export figures for August 2017.
1. Production
Nissan’s global production in August hit a record high for the month of August.
Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the 13th straight month.
Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the second consecutive month, setting a record for the month of August.
Production in China surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month of August.
2. Sales
Global sales in August surpassed the year-earlier level for the 13th straight month, setting a record for the month of August.
Sales including mini-vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the 10th consecutive month.
Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month of August. Sales in Europe and China, respectively, surpassed year-earlier results, setting records for the month of August.
3. Exports from Japan
Exports from Japan in August surpassed year-earlier results for the third consecutive month.
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.