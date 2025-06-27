Nissan production, sales, and exports for May 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for May 2025.
1. Production
|May 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – May 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – May 2024
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|36,456
|-18.7
|216,666
|-15.6
|256,628
|Commercial vehicles
|4,436
|+2.8
|26,128
|+27.4
|20,511
|Production in Japan
|40,892
|-16.8
|242,794
|-12.4
|277,139
|US
|37,321
|-23.6
|210,414
|-17.9
|256,200
|Mexico
|60,937
|+0.1
|282,418
|+0.9
|279,887
|UK
|16,497
|-38.3
|108,541
|-19.0
|134,003
|China
|48,764
|-23.6
|211,672
|-25.6
|284,613
|Others
|25,234
|-1.0
|130,133
|-4.2
|135,859
|Production outside Japan
|188,753
|-16.4
|943,178
|-13.5
|1,090,562
|Global production
|229,645
|-16.5
|1,185,972
|-13.3
|1,367,701
Note:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).
- Global production in May declined 16.5% from a year earlier.
- Production in Japan declined 16.8% from a year earlier.
- Production outside Japan declined 16.4% from a year earlier.
2. Sales
|May 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – May 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – May 2024
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|13,423
|-17.4
|91,497
|-15.5
|108,249
|Commercial vehicles
|3,187
|+47.9
|21,230
|+29.0
|16,461
|Japan (registration)
|16,610
|-9.7
|112,727
|-9.6
|124,710
|Japan (minivehicles)
|11,126
|-15.6
|72,658
|-14.3
|84,735
|Japan (incl. minivehicles)
|27,736
|-12.2
|185,385
|-11.5
|209,445
|US
|76,977
|-3.9
|416,606
|+2.1
|408,125
|Canada
|9,772
|+9.9
|50,212
|+8.5
|46,295
|Mexico
|22,646
|+8.3
|107,563
|+6.2
|101,246
|North America
|109,497
|-0.4
|575,066
|+3.4
|556,122
|Europe
|24,224
|-2.6
|157,046
|-3.4
|162,490
|China
|57,998
|-9.7
|225,560
|-21.3
|286,445
|Others
|36,704
|-12.2
|208,538
|-5.9
|221,572
|Sales outside Japan
|228,423
|-5.2
|1,166,210
|-4.9
|1,226,629
|Global sales
|256,159
|-6.0
|1,351,595
|-5.9
|1,436,074
Note:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
- Global sales in May declined 6.0% from a year earlier.
- Sales including Minivehicles in Japan declined 12.2% from a year earlier.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 9.7% from a year earlier.
- Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 15.6% from a year earlier.
- Sales outside Japan declined 5.2% from a year earlier.
3. Exports from Japan
|May 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year change (%)
|Jan. – May 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year change (%)
|Jan. – May 2024
(vehicles)
|North America
|10,644
|-42.0
|59,206
|-29.9
|84,404
|Europe
|1,998
|-67.4
|14,046
|-40.5
|23,611
|Others
|8,892
|+38.7
|61,502
|+11.5
|55,165
|Total exports from Japan
|21,534
|-30.3
|134,754
|-17.4
|163,180
Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)
- Exports from Japan in April declined 30.3% from a year earlier.
SOURCE: Nissan