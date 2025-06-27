Nissan production, sales, and exports for May 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for May 2025

1. Production

May 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – May 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – May 2024

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 36,456 -18.7 216,666 -15.6 256,628 Commercial vehicles 4,436 +2.8 26,128 +27.4 20,511 Production in Japan 40,892 -16.8 242,794 -12.4 277,139 US 37,321 -23.6 210,414 -17.9 256,200 Mexico 60,937 +0.1 282,418 +0.9 279,887 UK 16,497 -38.3 108,541 -19.0 134,003 China 48,764 -23.6 211,672 -25.6 284,613 Others 25,234 -1.0 130,133 -4.2 135,859 Production outside Japan 188,753 -16.4 943,178 -13.5 1,090,562 Global production 229,645 -16.5 1,185,972 -13.3 1,367,701

Note:

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

Global production in May declined 16.5% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan declined 16.8% from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 16.4% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

May 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – May 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – May 2024

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 13,423 -17.4 91,497 -15.5 108,249 Commercial vehicles 3,187 +47.9 21,230 +29.0 16,461 Japan (registration) 16,610 -9.7 112,727 -9.6 124,710 Japan (minivehicles) 11,126 -15.6 72,658 -14.3 84,735 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 27,736 -12.2 185,385 -11.5 209,445 US 76,977 -3.9 416,606 +2.1 408,125 Canada 9,772 +9.9 50,212 +8.5 46,295 Mexico 22,646 +8.3 107,563 +6.2 101,246 North America 109,497 -0.4 575,066 +3.4 556,122 Europe 24,224 -2.6 157,046 -3.4 162,490 China 57,998 -9.7 225,560 -21.3 286,445 Others 36,704 -12.2 208,538 -5.9 221,572 Sales outside Japan 228,423 -5.2 1,166,210 -4.9 1,226,629 Global sales 256,159 -6.0 1,351,595 -5.9 1,436,074

Note:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

Global sales in May declined 6.0% from a year earlier.

Sales including Minivehicles in Japan declined 12.2% from a year earlier. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 9.7% from a year earlier. Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 15.6% from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan declined 5.2% from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

May 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year change (%) Jan. – May 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year change (%) Jan. – May 2024

(vehicles) North America 10,644 -42.0 59,206 -29.9 84,404 Europe 1,998 -67.4 14,046 -40.5 23,611 Others 8,892 +38.7 61,502 +11.5 55,165 Total exports from Japan 21,534 -30.3 134,754 -17.4 163,180

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

Exports from Japan in April declined 30.3% from a year earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan