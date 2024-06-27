Nissan production, sales, and exports for May 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for May 2024.
1. Production
|May 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – May
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – May
2023
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|44,859
|-5.0
|256,628
|+3.1
|248,995
|Commercial vehicles
|4,314
|-30.4
|20,511
|-35.8
|31,962
|Production in Japan
|49,173
|-7.9
|277,139
|-1.4
|280,957
|US
|48,864
|-8.9
|256,200
|-0.3
|257,048
|Mexico
|60,881
|+7.5
|279,887
|+15.0
|243,345
|UK
|26,746
|+2.9
|134,003
|+2.6
|130,622
|China
|63,809
|+18.0
|284,613
|-6.7
|305,107
|Others
|25,489
|-17.3
|135,859
|-23.5
|177,486
|Production outside Japan
|225,789
|+2.1
|1,090,562
|-2.1
|1,113,608
|Global production
|274,962
|+0.1
|1,367,701
|-1.9
|1,394,565
Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).
2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s production figures from October 2022.
- Global production in May surpassed year-earlier results by 0.1%.
- Production in Japan declined 7.9% from a year-earlier.
- Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 2.1%.
2. Sales
|May 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – May
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – May
2023
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|16,247
|-7.3
|108,249
|+1.4
|106,762
|Commercial vehicles
|2,155
|-32.3
|16,461
|-14.9
|19,348
|Japan (registration)
|18,402
|-11.2
|124,710
|-1.1
|126,110
|Japan (minivehicles)
|13,177
|+9.9
|84,735
|+1.1
|83,815
|Japan (incl. minivehicles)
|31,579
|-3.4
|209,445
|-0.2
|209,925
|US
|80,067
|+0.4
|408,125
|+2.2
|399,340
|Canada
|8,888
|-11.0
|46,295
|+17.9
|39,252
|Mexico
|20,913
|+3.9
|101,246
|+6.9
|94,679
|North America
|109,955
|-0.0
|556,122
|+4.2
|533,890
|Europe
|24,879
|+2.1
|162,490
|+14.0
|142,544
|China
|64,233
|-2.8
|286,445
|-1.0
|289,370
|Others
|41,759
|+0.8
|221,550
|+8.3
|204,609
|Sales outside Japan
|240,826
|-0.4
|1,226,607
|+4.8
|1,170,413
|Global sales
|272,405
|-0.8
|1,436,052
|+4.0
|1,380,338
Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.
3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s sales figures from October 2022.
- Global sales in May declined 0.8% from a year-earlier.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 3.4% from a year-earlier.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 11.2% from a year-earlier.
- Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 9.9%.
- Sales outside Japan declined 0.4% from a year-earlier.
3. Exports from Japan
|May 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – May
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – May
2023
(vehicles)
|North America
|18,337
|+41.7
|84,404
|+4.5
|80,807
|Europe
|6,128
|+38.8
|23,611
|+15.7
|20,415
|Others
|6,413
|-38.1
|55,165
|-3.0
|56,866
|Total exports from Japan
|30,878
|+11.4
|163,180
|+3.2
|158,088
Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)
- Exports from Japan in May surpassed year-earlier results by 11.4%.
SOURCE: Nissan