Nissan production, sales, and exports for May 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for May 2024.

1. Production

May 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – May

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – May

2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 44,859 -5.0 256,628 +3.1 248,995 Commercial vehicles 4,314 -30.4 20,511 -35.8 31,962 Production in Japan 49,173 -7.9 277,139 -1.4 280,957 US 48,864 -8.9 256,200 -0.3 257,048 Mexico 60,881 +7.5 279,887 +15.0 243,345 UK 26,746 +2.9 134,003 +2.6 130,622 China 63,809 +18.0 284,613 -6.7 305,107 Others 25,489 -17.3 135,859 -23.5 177,486 Production outside Japan 225,789 +2.1 1,090,562 -2.1 1,113,608 Global production 274,962 +0.1 1,367,701 -1.9 1,394,565

Notes:

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).

2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s production figures from October 2022.

Global production in May surpassed year-earlier results by 0.1%.

Production in Japan declined 7.9% from a year-earlier.

Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 2.1%.

2. Sales

May 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – May

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – May

2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 16,247 -7.3 108,249 +1.4 106,762 Commercial vehicles 2,155 -32.3 16,461 -14.9 19,348 Japan (registration) 18,402 -11.2 124,710 -1.1 126,110 Japan (minivehicles) 13,177 +9.9 84,735 +1.1 83,815 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 31,579 -3.4 209,445 -0.2 209,925 US 80,067 +0.4 408,125 +2.2 399,340 Canada 8,888 -11.0 46,295 +17.9 39,252 Mexico 20,913 +3.9 101,246 +6.9 94,679 North America 109,955 -0.0 556,122 +4.2 533,890 Europe 24,879 +2.1 162,490 +14.0 142,544 China 64,233 -2.8 286,445 -1.0 289,370 Others 41,759 +0.8 221,550 +8.3 204,609 Sales outside Japan 240,826 -0.4 1,226,607 +4.8 1,170,413 Global sales 272,405 -0.8 1,436,052 +4.0 1,380,338

Notes:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.

3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s sales figures from October 2022.

Global sales in May declined 0.8% from a year-earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 3.4% from a year-earlier. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 11.2% from a year-earlier. Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 9.9%.



Sales outside Japan declined 0.4% from a year-earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

May 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – May

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – May

2023

(vehicles) North America 18,337 +41.7 84,404 +4.5 80,807 Europe 6,128 +38.8 23,611 +15.7 20,415 Others 6,413 -38.1 55,165 -3.0 56,866 Total exports from Japan 30,878 +11.4 163,180 +3.2 158,088

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

Exports from Japan in May surpassed year-earlier results by 11.4%.

SOURCE: Nissan