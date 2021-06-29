Nissan production, sales and exports for May 2021

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for May 2021

1. Production

Nissan’s global production in May increased 45.3% from a year earlier.

  • Production in and outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 16.1% and 47.9%, respectively.

2. Sales

Global sales in May increased 27.7% from a year earlier.

  • Sales in Japan including minivehicles increased 33.9% from a year earlier.
    • Sales in Japan of registered vehicles surpassed year-earlier results by 36.5%.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 30.7%.
  • Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 27.2%.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in May surpassed year-earlier results by 266.2%.

SOURCE: Nissan 

