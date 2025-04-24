Nissan production, sales, and exports for March 2025 and April 2024 – March 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for March 2025 and the April 2024 – March 2025 period

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for March 2025 and the April 2024 – March 2025 period.

1. Production

Mar. 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr.2024 –

Mar. 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr. 2023 –

Mar. 2024

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 47,609 -14.7 571,725 -13.8 663,295 Commercial vehicles 5,929 +97.8 69,623 +13.1 61,543 Production in Japan 53,538 -8.9 641,348 -11.5 724,838 US 51,068 -11.6 500,434 -17.4 605,652 Mexico 50,376 -0.9 678,019 +7.8 628,957 UK 24,849 -6.1 276,336 -15.1 325,458 China 45,340 -21.2 613,434 -17.7 745,153 Others 26,090 -18.4 339,146 -6.5 362,543 Production outside Japan 197,723 -11.9 2,407,369 -9.8 2,667,763 Global production 251,261 -11.3 3,048,717 -10.1 3,392,601

Notes:

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).



March 2025

Global production in March declined 11.3% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan declined 8.9% from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 11.9% from a year earlier.

April 2024 – March 2025

Global production in the April 2024 – March 2025 period declined 10.1% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan declined 11.5% from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 9.8% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

Mar. 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr.2024 –

Mar. 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr. 2023 –

Mar. 2024

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 26,469 -15.6 236,185 -6.1 251,589 Commercial vehicles 6,476 +37.0 44,230 +1.5 43,557 Japan (registration) 32,945 -8.7 280,415 -5.0 295,146 Japan (minivehicles) 19,458 -15.9 180,453 -4.5 189,049 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 52,403 -11.5 460,868 -4.8 484,195 US 109,966 +9.9 938,358 +2.5 915,712 Canada 14,432 +17.3 103,920 +3.4 100,455 Mexico 23,728 +0.4 259,717 +6.1 244,735 North America 148,276 +8.9 1,303,236 +3.3 1,262,110 Europe 53,402 -3.7 350,957 -2.9 361,372 China 44,409 -25.9 650,675 -18.6 799,098 Others 54,973 -0.3 532,404 -1.4 540,129 Sales outside Japan 301,060 -1.8 2,837,272 -4.2 2,962,709 Global sales 353,463 -3.4 3,298,140 -4.3 3,446,904

Notes:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.



March 2025

Global sales in March declined 3.4% from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 11.5% from a year earlier. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 8.7% from a year earlier. Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 15.9% from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan declined 1.8% from a year earlier.

April 2024 – March 2025

Global sales in the April 2024 – March 2025 period declined 4.3% from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 4.8% from a year earlier. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 5.0% from a year earlier. Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 4.5% from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan declined 4.2% from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Mar. 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr.2024 –

Mar. 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr. 2023 –

Mar. 2024

(vehicles) North America 10,096 -31.0 175,857 -20.7 221,672 Europe 3,055 +12.2 57,360 -9.7 63,497 Others 18,591 +16.4 151,183 -2.4 154,971 Total exports from Japan 31,742 -4.8 384,400 -12.7 440,140

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

March 2025

Exports from Japan in March declined 4.8% from a year earlier.

April 2024 – March 2025

Exports from Japan in the April 2024 – March 2025 period declined 12.7% from a year earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan