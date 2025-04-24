Nissan production, sales, and exports for March 2025 and April 2024 – March 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for March 2025 and the April 2024 – March 2025 period.
1. Production
|Mar. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr.2024 –
Mar. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr. 2023 –
Mar. 2024
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|47,609
|-14.7
|571,725
|-13.8
|663,295
|Commercial vehicles
|5,929
|+97.8
|69,623
|+13.1
|61,543
|Production in Japan
|53,538
|-8.9
|641,348
|-11.5
|724,838
|US
|51,068
|-11.6
|500,434
|-17.4
|605,652
|Mexico
|50,376
|-0.9
|678,019
|+7.8
|628,957
|UK
|24,849
|-6.1
|276,336
|-15.1
|325,458
|China
|45,340
|-21.2
|613,434
|-17.7
|745,153
|Others
|26,090
|-18.4
|339,146
|-6.5
|362,543
|Production outside Japan
|197,723
|-11.9
|2,407,369
|-9.8
|2,667,763
|Global production
|251,261
|-11.3
|3,048,717
|-10.1
|3,392,601
Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).
March 2025
- Global production in March declined 11.3% from a year earlier.
- Production in Japan declined 8.9% from a year earlier.
- Production outside Japan declined 11.9% from a year earlier.
April 2024 – March 2025
- Global production in the April 2024 – March 2025 period declined 10.1% from a year earlier.
- Production in Japan declined 11.5% from a year earlier.
- Production outside Japan declined 9.8% from a year earlier.
2. Sales
|Mar. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr.2024 –
Mar. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr. 2023 –
Mar. 2024
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|26,469
|-15.6
|236,185
|-6.1
|251,589
|Commercial vehicles
|6,476
|+37.0
|44,230
|+1.5
|43,557
|Japan (registration)
|32,945
|-8.7
|280,415
|-5.0
|295,146
|Japan (minivehicles)
|19,458
|-15.9
|180,453
|-4.5
|189,049
|Japan (incl. minivehicles)
|52,403
|-11.5
|460,868
|-4.8
|484,195
|US
|109,966
|+9.9
|938,358
|+2.5
|915,712
|Canada
|14,432
|+17.3
|103,920
|+3.4
|100,455
|Mexico
|23,728
|+0.4
|259,717
|+6.1
|244,735
|North America
|148,276
|+8.9
|1,303,236
|+3.3
|1,262,110
|Europe
|53,402
|-3.7
|350,957
|-2.9
|361,372
|China
|44,409
|-25.9
|650,675
|-18.6
|799,098
|Others
|54,973
|-0.3
|532,404
|-1.4
|540,129
|Sales outside Japan
|301,060
|-1.8
|2,837,272
|-4.2
|2,962,709
|Global sales
|353,463
|-3.4
|3,298,140
|-4.3
|3,446,904
Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
March 2025
- Global sales in March declined 3.4% from a year earlier.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 11.5% from a year earlier.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 8.7% from a year earlier.
- Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 15.9% from a year earlier.
- Sales outside Japan declined 1.8% from a year earlier.
April 2024 – March 2025
- Global sales in the April 2024 – March 2025 period declined 4.3% from a year earlier.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 4.8% from a year earlier.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 5.0% from a year earlier.
- Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 4.5% from a year earlier.
- Sales outside Japan declined 4.2% from a year earlier.
3. Exports from Japan
|Mar. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr.2024 –
Mar. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr. 2023 –
Mar. 2024
(vehicles)
|North America
|10,096
|-31.0
|175,857
|-20.7
|221,672
|Europe
|3,055
|+12.2
|57,360
|-9.7
|63,497
|Others
|18,591
|+16.4
|151,183
|-2.4
|154,971
|Total exports from Japan
|31,742
|-4.8
|384,400
|-12.7
|440,140
Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)
March 2025
- Exports from Japan in March declined 4.8% from a year earlier.
April 2024 – March 2025
- Exports from Japan in the April 2024 – March 2025 period declined 12.7% from a year earlier.
SOURCE: Nissan