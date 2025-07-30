Nissan production, sales, and exports for June and first half of 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for June 2025 and the first half of 2025 (January to June).

1. Production

June 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – June 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – June 2024
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 44,260 -4.8 260,926 -13.9 303,102
Commercial vehicles 4,719 +3.1 30,847 +22.9 25,090
Production in Japan 48,979 -4.1 291,773 -11.1 328,192
US 34,127 +12.4 244,541 -14.7 286,553
Mexico 59,112 -2.2 341,530 +0.3 340,358
UK 24,607 -3.8 133,148 -16.6 159,579
China 56,124 +4.2 267,796 -20.9 338,486
Others 30,119 +20.1 160,252 -0.4 160,944
Production outside Japan 204,089 +4.5 1,147,267 -10.8 1,285,920
Global production 253,068 +2.7 1,439,040 -10.8 1,614,112

Note:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

June 2025

  • Global production in June surpassed year-earlier results by 2.7%.
  • Production in Japan declined 4.1% from a year earlier.
  • Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.5%.

January–June 2025

  • Global production in the January–June 2025 period declined 10.8% from a year earlier.
  • Production in Japan declined 11.1% from a year earlier.
  • Production outside Japan declined 10.8% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

June 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – June 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – June 2024
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 17,113 -12.5 108,610 -15.0 127,815
Commercial vehicles 3,924 +36.8 25,154 +30.1 19,330
Japan (registration) 21,037 -6.2 133,764 -9.1 147,145
Japan (minivehicles) 13,998 +0.5 86,656 -12.2 98,663
Japan (incl. minivehicles) 35,035 -3.7 220,420 -10.3 245,808
US 71,920 -11.6 488,526 -0.2 489,456
Canada 10,094 +15.6 60,306 +9.6 55,025
Mexico 21,200 -0.1 128,763 +5.1 122,457
North America 103,327 -7.2 678,393 +1.6 667,456
Europe 30,786 -7.6 187,832 -4.1 195,802
China 53,843 +1.9 279,471 -17.6 339,297
Others 39,142 -6.3 247,681 -5.9 263,342
Sales outside Japan 227,098 -5.1 1,393,377 -4.9 1,465,897
Global sales 262,133 -4.9 1,613,797 -5.7 1,711,705

Note:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

June 2025

  • Global sales in June declined 4.9% from a year earlier.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 3.7% from a year earlier.
    • Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 6.2% from a year earlier.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 0.5%.
  • Sales outside Japan declined 5.1% from a year earlier.

January–June 2025

  • Global sales in the January–June 2025 period declined 5.7% from a year earlier.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 10.3% from a year earlier.
    • Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 9.1% from a year earlier.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 12.2% from a year earlier.
  • Sales outside Japan declined 4.9% from a year earlier.

3.　Exports from Japan

June 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – June 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – June 2024
(vehicles)
North America 6,529 -57.5 65,735 -34.1 99,750
Europe 3,105 -9.7 17,151 -36.6 27,049
Others 14,471 +29.1 75,973 +14.5 66,370
Total exports from Japan 24,105 -19.6 158,859 -17.8 193,169

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

June 2025

  • Exports from Japan in June declined 19.6% from a year earlier.

January–June 2025

  • Exports from Japan in the January–June 2025 declined 17.8% from a year earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/nissan-production-sales-and-exports-for-june-and-first-half-of-2025/

