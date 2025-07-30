Nissan production, sales, and exports for June and first half of 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for June 2025 and the first half of 2025 (January to June)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for June 2025 and the first half of 2025 (January to June).

1. Production

June 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – June 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – June 2024

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 44,260 -4.8 260,926 -13.9 303,102 Commercial vehicles 4,719 +3.1 30,847 +22.9 25,090 Production in Japan 48,979 -4.1 291,773 -11.1 328,192 US 34,127 +12.4 244,541 -14.7 286,553 Mexico 59,112 -2.2 341,530 +0.3 340,358 UK 24,607 -3.8 133,148 -16.6 159,579 China 56,124 +4.2 267,796 -20.9 338,486 Others 30,119 +20.1 160,252 -0.4 160,944 Production outside Japan 204,089 +4.5 1,147,267 -10.8 1,285,920 Global production 253,068 +2.7 1,439,040 -10.8 1,614,112

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

June 2025

Global production in June surpassed year-earlier results by 2.7%.

Production in Japan declined 4.1% from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.5%.

January–June 2025

Global production in the January–June 2025 period declined 10.8% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan declined 11.1% from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 10.8% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

June 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – June 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – June 2024

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 17,113 -12.5 108,610 -15.0 127,815 Commercial vehicles 3,924 +36.8 25,154 +30.1 19,330 Japan (registration) 21,037 -6.2 133,764 -9.1 147,145 Japan (minivehicles) 13,998 +0.5 86,656 -12.2 98,663 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 35,035 -3.7 220,420 -10.3 245,808 US 71,920 -11.6 488,526 -0.2 489,456 Canada 10,094 +15.6 60,306 +9.6 55,025 Mexico 21,200 -0.1 128,763 +5.1 122,457 North America 103,327 -7.2 678,393 +1.6 667,456 Europe 30,786 -7.6 187,832 -4.1 195,802 China 53,843 +1.9 279,471 -17.6 339,297 Others 39,142 -6.3 247,681 -5.9 263,342 Sales outside Japan 227,098 -5.1 1,393,377 -4.9 1,465,897 Global sales 262,133 -4.9 1,613,797 -5.7 1,711,705

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

June 2025

Global sales in June declined 4.9% from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 3.7% from a year earlier. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 6.2% from a year earlier. Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 0.5%.

Sales outside Japan declined 5.1% from a year earlier.

January–June 2025

Global sales in the January–June 2025 period declined 5.7% from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 10.3% from a year earlier. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 9.1% from a year earlier. Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 12.2% from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan declined 4.9% from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

June 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – June 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – June 2024

(vehicles) North America 6,529 -57.5 65,735 -34.1 99,750 Europe 3,105 -9.7 17,151 -36.6 27,049 Others 14,471 +29.1 75,973 +14.5 66,370 Total exports from Japan 24,105 -19.6 158,859 -17.8 193,169

1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

June 2025

Exports from Japan in June declined 19.6% from a year earlier.

January–June 2025

Exports from Japan in the January–June 2025 declined 17.8% from a year earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan