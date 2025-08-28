Nissan production, sales, and exports for July 2025

1. Production
|July 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – July
2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – July
2024
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|46,116
|-0.3
|166,414
|-10.5
|185,876
|Commercial vehicles
|5,301
|-11.3
|18,930
|-10.2
|21,074
|Production in Japan
|51,417
|-1.6
|185,344
|-10.4
|206,950
|US
|28,778
|-30.0
|139,415
|-17.6
|169,283
|Mexico
|47,452
|+11.7
|217,790
|-0.9
|219,738
|UK
|23,541
|-4.4
|83,523
|-19.1
|103,188
|China
|48,469
|+14.6
|199,308
|-5.9
|211,837
|Others
|27,906
|-19.5
|108,545
|-3.2
|112,147
|Production outside Japan
|176,146
|-4.9
|748,581
|-8.3
|816,193
|Global production
|227,563
|-4.2
|933,925
|-8.7
|1,023,143
Note:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).
- Global production in July declined 4.2% from a year earlier.
- Production in Japan declined 1.6% from a year earlier.
- Production outside Japan declined 4.9% from a year earlier.
2. Sales
|July 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – July
2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – July
2024
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|17,525
|-22.5
|59,622
|-20.0
|74,567
|Commercial vehicles
|3,291
|+6.6
|13,660
|+25.7
|10,868
|Japan (registration)
|20,816
|-19.0
|73,282
|-14.2
|85,435
|Japan (minivehicles)
|13,812
|-18.7
|48,465
|-12.3
|55,257
|Japan (incl. minivehicles)
|34,628
|-18.9
|121,747
|-13.5
|140,692
|US
|74,201
|-0.3
|295,642
|-5.0
|311,165
|Canada
|9,850
|+21.2
|39,781
|+18.4
|33,606
|Mexico
|23,762
|+13.7
|86,878
|+7.0
|81,204
|North America
|107,929
|+4.2
|422,800
|-0.8
|426,331
|Europe
|22,849
|-9.1
|97,480
|-6.1
|103,768
|China
|57,359
|+21.8
|215,495
|-1.6
|219,108
|Others
|39,980
|-6.8
|149,236
|-8.4
|162,869
|Sales outside Japan
|228,117
|+4.3
|885,011
|-3.0
|912,076
|Global sales
|262,745
|+0.5
|1,006,758
|-4.4
|1,052,768
Note:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
- Global sales in July surpassed year-earlier results by 0.5%.
- Sales including Mini vehicles in Japan declined 18.9% from a year earlier.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 19.0% from a year earlier.
- Mini vehicle sales in Japan declined 18.7% from a year earlier.
- Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.3%.
3. Exports from Japan
|July 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – July
2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – July
2024
(vehicles)
|North America
|14,416
|+15.9
|45,473
|-26.0
|61,447
|Europe
|3,890
|-28.0
|13,505
|-39.9
|22,462
|Others
|11,017
|+42.7
|44,747
|+23.3
|36,297
|Total exports from Japan
|29,323
|+14.7
|103,725
|-13.7
|120,206
Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)
- Exports from Japan in July surpassed year-earlier results by 14.7%.
SOURCE: Nissan