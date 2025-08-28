Nissan production, sales, and exports for July 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for July 2025

1. Production

July 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – July
2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – July
2024
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 46,116 -0.3 166,414 -10.5 185,876
Commercial vehicles 5,301 -11.3 18,930 -10.2 21,074
Production in Japan 51,417 -1.6 185,344 -10.4 206,950
US 28,778 -30.0 139,415 -17.6 169,283
Mexico 47,452 +11.7 217,790 -0.9 219,738
UK 23,541 -4.4 83,523 -19.1 103,188
China 48,469 +14.6 199,308 -5.9 211,837
Others 27,906 -19.5 108,545 -3.2 112,147
Production outside Japan 176,146 -4.9 748,581 -8.3 816,193
Global production 227,563 -4.2 933,925 -8.7 1,023,143

Note:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

  • Global production in July declined 4.2% from a year earlier.
  • Production in Japan declined 1.6% from a year earlier.
  • Production outside Japan declined 4.9% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

July 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – July
2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – July
2024
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 17,525 -22.5 59,622 -20.0 74,567
Commercial vehicles 3,291 +6.6 13,660 +25.7 10,868
Japan (registration) 20,816 -19.0 73,282 -14.2 85,435
Japan (minivehicles) 13,812 -18.7 48,465 -12.3 55,257
Japan (incl. minivehicles) 34,628 -18.9 121,747 -13.5 140,692
US 74,201 -0.3 295,642 -5.0 311,165
Canada 9,850 +21.2 39,781 +18.4 33,606
Mexico 23,762 +13.7 86,878 +7.0 81,204
North America 107,929 +4.2 422,800 -0.8 426,331
Europe 22,849 -9.1 97,480 -6.1 103,768
China 57,359 +21.8 215,495 -1.6 219,108
Others 39,980 -6.8 149,236 -8.4 162,869
Sales outside Japan 228,117 +4.3 885,011 -3.0 912,076
Global sales 262,745 +0.5 1,006,758 -4.4 1,052,768

Note:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

  • Global sales in July surpassed year-earlier results by 0.5%.
  • Sales including Mini vehicles in Japan declined 18.9% from a year earlier.
    • Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 19.0% from a year earlier.
    • Mini vehicle sales in Japan declined 18.7% from a year earlier.
  • Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.3%.

3. Exports from Japan

July 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – July
2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – July
2024
(vehicles)
North America 14,416 +15.9 45,473 -26.0 61,447
Europe 3,890 -28.0 13,505 -39.9 22,462
Others 11,017 +42.7 44,747 +23.3 36,297
Total exports from Japan 29,323 +14.7 103,725 -13.7 120,206

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

  • Exports from Japan in July surpassed year-earlier results by 14.7%.

SOURCE: Nissan

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/nissan-production-sales-and-exports-for-july-2025/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here