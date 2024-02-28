Nissan production, sales, and exports for January

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for January 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for January 2024.

1. Production

Jan. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr.2023 –

Jan. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr. 2022 –

Jan. 2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 49,898 +27.0 549,697 +28.1 429,029 Commercial vehicles 4,648 -9.4 56,199 +25.1 44,919 Production in Japan 54,546 +22.8 605,896 +27.8 473,948 US 40,723 -11.6 487,986 +9.9 444,003 Mexico 56,567 +25.0 522,410 +57.5 331,646 UK 25,026 +10.5 269,457 +33.1 202,383 China 72,809 +126.8 649,002 ＊-10.5 771,466 Others 24,791 -26.6 303,881 -21.3 386,131 Production outside Japan 219,916 +22.3 2,232,736 +4.5 2,135,629 Global production 274,462 +22.4 2,838,632 +8.8 2,609,577

Notes:

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).

2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

＊ Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s production figures from October 2022.

Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year has also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s production figures.

Global production in January surpassed year-earlier results by 22.4%.

Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 22.8%.

Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 22.3%.

2. Sales

Jan. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr.2023 –

Jan. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr. 2022 –

Jan. 2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 20,682 +12.0 196,404 +10.3 178,077 Commercial vehicles 3,137 +5.5 35,144 +27.5 27,573 Japan (registration) 23,819 +11.1 231,548 +12.6 205,650 Japan (minivehicles) 17,202 -3.3 145,856 +1.4 143,835 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 41,021 +4.6 377,404 +8.0 349,485 US 59,658 -0.6 722,635 +22.8 588,284 Canada 7,353 +93.0 78,261 +34.4 58,211 Mexico 20,071 +16.7 202,649 +43.8 140,907 North America 87,177 +7.5 1,004,595 +27.4 788,470 Europe 30,965 +36.7 275,088 +18.9 231,330 China 65,553 +37.9 697,360 ＊-5.4 793,855 Others 42,179 +11.0 439,052 +14.0 385,203 Sales outside Japan 225,874 +19.3 2,416,095 +9.9 2,198,858 Global sales 266,895 +16.8 2,793,499 +9.6 2,548,343

Notes:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.

3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

＊Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s sales figures from October 2022.

Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year have also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s sales figures.

Global sales in January surpassed year-earlier results by 16.8%.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.6%. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 11.1%. Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 3.3% from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 19.3%.

3. Exports from Japan

Jan. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr.2023 –

Jan. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr. 2022 –

Jan. 2023

(vehicles) North America 16,040 +4.1 186,969 +26.0 148,339 Europe 4,993 +28.5 58,500 +146.2 23,765 Others 10,656 +27.7 127,833 +49.0 85,791 Total exports from Japan 31,689 +14.6 373,302 +44.7 257,895

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

Exports from Japan in January surpassed year-earlier results by 14.6%.

SOURCE: Nissan