Nissan production, sales, and exports for January

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for January 2024.

1. Production

Jan. 2024
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Apr.2023 –
Jan. 2024
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Apr. 2022 –
Jan. 2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles49,898+27.0549,697+28.1429,029
Commercial vehicles4,648-9.456,199+25.144,919
Production in Japan54,546+22.8605,896+27.8473,948
US40,723-11.6487,986+9.9444,003
Mexico56,567+25.0522,410+57.5331,646
UK25,026+10.5269,457+33.1202,383
China72,809+126.8649,002＊-10.5771,466
Others24,791-26.6303,881-21.3386,131
Production outside Japan219,916+22.32,232,736+4.52,135,629
Global production274,462+22.42,838,632+8.82,609,577

Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).
2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.
＊ Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s production figures from October 2022.
Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year has also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s production figures.

  • Global production in January surpassed year-earlier results by 22.4%.
  • Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 22.8%.
  • Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 22.3%.

2. Sales

Jan. 2024
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Apr.2023 –
Jan. 2024
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Apr. 2022 –
Jan. 2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles20,682+12.0196,404+10.3178,077
Commercial vehicles3,137+5.535,144+27.527,573
Japan (registration)23,819+11.1231,548+12.6205,650
Japan (minivehicles)17,202-3.3145,856+1.4143,835
Japan (incl. minivehicles)41,021+4.6377,404+8.0349,485
US59,658-0.6722,635+22.8588,284
Canada7,353+93.078,261+34.458,211
Mexico20,071+16.7202,649+43.8140,907
North America87,177+7.51,004,595+27.4788,470
Europe30,965+36.7275,088+18.9231,330
China65,553+37.9697,360＊-5.4793,855
Others42,179+11.0439,052+14.0385,203
Sales outside Japan225,874+19.32,416,095+9.92,198,858
Global sales266,895+16.82,793,499+9.62,548,343

Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.
3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.
＊Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan’s sales figures from October 2022.
Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year have also been calculated, excluding DFAC’s sales figures.

  • Global sales in January surpassed year-earlier results by 16.8%.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.6%.
    • Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 11.1%.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 3.3% from a year earlier.
  • Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 19.3%.

3. Exports from Japan

Jan. 2024
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Apr.2023 –
Jan. 2024
(vehicles)		Year-on-year
change (%)		Apr. 2022 –
Jan. 2023
(vehicles)
North America16,040+4.1186,969+26.0148,339
Europe4,993+28.558,500+146.223,765
Others10,656+27.7127,833+49.085,791
Total exports from Japan31,689+14.6373,302+44.7257,895

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

  • Exports from Japan in January surpassed year-earlier results by 14.6%.

SOURCE: Nissan

