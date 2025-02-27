Nissan production, sales, and exports for January 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for January 2025.

1. Production

Jan. 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr. 2024 –

Jan. 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr. 2023 –

Jan. 2024

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 46,528 -6.8 477,625 -13.1 549,696 Commercial vehicles 5,584 +20.1 57,989 +3.2 56,199 Production in Japan 52,112 -4.5 535,614 -11.6 605,895 US 35,748 -12.2 402,278 -17.6 487,986 Mexico 61,085 +8.0 567,912 +8.7 522,410 UK 22,553 -9.9 225,723 -16.2 269,457 China 46,727 -35.8 543,204 -16.3 649,002 Others 25,212 +1.7 284,745 -6.3 303,881 Production outside Japan 191,325 -13.0 2,023,862 -9.4 2,232,736 Global production 243,437 -11.3 2,559,476 -9.8 2,838,631

Notes:

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).



Global production in January declined 11.3% from a year-earlier.

Production in Japan declined 4.5% from a year-earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 13.0% from a year-earlier.

2. Sales

Jan. 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr. 2024 –

Jan. 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr. 2023 –

Jan. 2024

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 19,699 -4.8 189,371 -3.6 196,404 Commercial vehicles 3,616 +15.3 33,061 -5.9 35,144 Japan (registration) 23,315 -2.1 222,432 -3.9 231,548 Japan (minivehicles) 16,367 -4.9 144,817 -0.7 145,856 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 39,682 -3.3 367,249 -2.7 377,404 US 67,938 +13.9 739,211 +2.3 722,635 Canada 7,590 +3.2 81,135 +3.7 78,261 Mexico 20,367 +1.5 214,437 +5.8 202,649 North America 96,034 +10.2 1,035,748 +3.1 1,004,595 Europe 30,175 -2.6 267,929 -2.6 275,159 China 45,418 -30.7 574,758 -17.6 697,360 Others 39,827 -5.8 433,805 -1.2 439,188 Sales outside Japan 211,454 -6.4 2,312,240 -4.3 2,416,302 Global sales 251,136 -5.9 2,679,489 -4.1 2,793,706

Notes:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.



Global sales in January declined 5.9% from a year-earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 3.3% from a year-earlier. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 2.1% from a year-earlier. Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 4.9% from a year-earlier.

Sales outside Japan declined 6.4% from a year-earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Jan. 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr. 2024 –

Jan. 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Apr. 2023 –

Jan. 2024

(vehicles) North America 11,396 -29.0 152,575 -18.4 186,969 Europe 1,268 -74.6 51,092 -12.7 58,500 Others 10,447 -2.0 119,387 -6.6 127,833 Total exports from Japan 23,111 -27.1 323,054 -13.5 373,302

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

Exports from Japan in January declined 27.1% from a year-earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan