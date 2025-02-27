Nissan production, sales, and exports for January 2025

Nissan production, sales, and exports for January 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for January 2025.

1. Production

Jan. 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Apr. 2024 –
Jan. 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Apr. 2023 –
Jan. 2024
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 46,528 -6.8 477,625 -13.1 549,696
Commercial vehicles 5,584 +20.1 57,989 +3.2 56,199
Production in Japan 52,112 -4.5 535,614 -11.6 605,895
US 35,748 -12.2 402,278 -17.6 487,986
Mexico 61,085 +8.0 567,912 +8.7 522,410
UK 22,553 -9.9 225,723 -16.2 269,457
China 46,727 -35.8 543,204 -16.3 649,002
Others 25,212 +1.7 284,745 -6.3 303,881
Production outside Japan 191,325 -13.0 2,023,862 -9.4 2,232,736
Global production 243,437 -11.3 2,559,476 -9.8 2,838,631

Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

  • Global production in January declined 11.3% from a year-earlier.
  • Production in Japan declined 4.5% from a year-earlier.
  • Production outside Japan declined 13.0% from a year-earlier.

2. Sales

Jan. 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Apr. 2024 –
Jan. 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Apr. 2023 –
Jan. 2024
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 19,699 -4.8 189,371 -3.6 196,404
Commercial vehicles 3,616 +15.3 33,061 -5.9 35,144
Japan (registration) 23,315 -2.1 222,432 -3.9 231,548
Japan (minivehicles) 16,367 -4.9 144,817 -0.7 145,856
Japan (incl. minivehicles) 39,682 -3.3 367,249 -2.7 377,404
US 67,938 +13.9 739,211 +2.3 722,635
Canada 7,590 +3.2 81,135 +3.7 78,261
Mexico 20,367 +1.5 214,437 +5.8 202,649
North America 96,034 +10.2 1,035,748 +3.1 1,004,595
Europe 30,175 -2.6 267,929 -2.6 275,159
China 45,418 -30.7 574,758 -17.6 697,360
Others 39,827 -5.8 433,805 -1.2 439,188
Sales outside Japan 211,454 -6.4 2,312,240 -4.3 2,416,302
Global sales 251,136 -5.9 2,679,489 -4.1 2,793,706

Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

  • Global sales in January declined 5.9% from a year-earlier.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 3.3% from a year-earlier.
    • Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 2.1% from a year-earlier.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 4.9% from a year-earlier.
  • Sales outside Japan declined 6.4% from a year-earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Jan. 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Apr. 2024 –
Jan. 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Apr. 2023 –
Jan. 2024
(vehicles)
North America 11,396 -29.0 152,575 -18.4 186,969
Europe 1,268 -74.6 51,092 -12.7 58,500
Others 10,447 -2.0 119,387 -6.6 127,833
Total exports from Japan 23,111 -27.1 323,054 -13.5 373,302

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

  • Exports from Japan in January declined 27.1% from a year-earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/nissan-production-sales-and-exports-for-january-2025/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here