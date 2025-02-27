Nissan production, sales, and exports for January 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for January 2025.
1. Production
|Jan. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr. 2024 –
Jan. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr. 2023 –
Jan. 2024
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|46,528
|-6.8
|477,625
|-13.1
|549,696
|Commercial vehicles
|5,584
|+20.1
|57,989
|+3.2
|56,199
|Production in Japan
|52,112
|-4.5
|535,614
|-11.6
|605,895
|US
|35,748
|-12.2
|402,278
|-17.6
|487,986
|Mexico
|61,085
|+8.0
|567,912
|+8.7
|522,410
|UK
|22,553
|-9.9
|225,723
|-16.2
|269,457
|China
|46,727
|-35.8
|543,204
|-16.3
|649,002
|Others
|25,212
|+1.7
|284,745
|-6.3
|303,881
|Production outside Japan
|191,325
|-13.0
|2,023,862
|-9.4
|2,232,736
|Global production
|243,437
|-11.3
|2,559,476
|-9.8
|2,838,631
Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).
- Global production in January declined 11.3% from a year-earlier.
- Production in Japan declined 4.5% from a year-earlier.
- Production outside Japan declined 13.0% from a year-earlier.
2. Sales
|Jan. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr. 2024 –
Jan. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr. 2023 –
Jan. 2024
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|19,699
|-4.8
|189,371
|-3.6
|196,404
|Commercial vehicles
|3,616
|+15.3
|33,061
|-5.9
|35,144
|Japan (registration)
|23,315
|-2.1
|222,432
|-3.9
|231,548
|Japan (minivehicles)
|16,367
|-4.9
|144,817
|-0.7
|145,856
|Japan (incl. minivehicles)
|39,682
|-3.3
|367,249
|-2.7
|377,404
|US
|67,938
|+13.9
|739,211
|+2.3
|722,635
|Canada
|7,590
|+3.2
|81,135
|+3.7
|78,261
|Mexico
|20,367
|+1.5
|214,437
|+5.8
|202,649
|North America
|96,034
|+10.2
|1,035,748
|+3.1
|1,004,595
|Europe
|30,175
|-2.6
|267,929
|-2.6
|275,159
|China
|45,418
|-30.7
|574,758
|-17.6
|697,360
|Others
|39,827
|-5.8
|433,805
|-1.2
|439,188
|Sales outside Japan
|211,454
|-6.4
|2,312,240
|-4.3
|2,416,302
|Global sales
|251,136
|-5.9
|2,679,489
|-4.1
|2,793,706
Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
- Global sales in January declined 5.9% from a year-earlier.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 3.3% from a year-earlier.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 2.1% from a year-earlier.
- Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 4.9% from a year-earlier.
- Sales outside Japan declined 6.4% from a year-earlier.
3. Exports from Japan
|Jan. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr. 2024 –
Jan. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr. 2023 –
Jan. 2024
(vehicles)
|North America
|11,396
|-29.0
|152,575
|-18.4
|186,969
|Europe
|1,268
|-74.6
|51,092
|-12.7
|58,500
|Others
|10,447
|-2.0
|119,387
|-6.6
|127,833
|Total exports from Japan
|23,111
|-27.1
|323,054
|-13.5
|373,302
Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)
- Exports from Japan in January declined 27.1% from a year-earlier.
SOURCE: Nissan