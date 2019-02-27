Nissan production, sales and exports for January 2019

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for January 2019

   February 27, 2019

  1. Production

Nissan’s global production in January declined from a year earlier.

  • Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the third consecutive month.
  • Production outside Japan declined from a year earlier.
  • Production in China surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month of January.

2. Sales

  • Global sales in January declined from a year earlier.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined from a year earlier.
  • Sales outside Japan declined from a year earlier.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Nissan

