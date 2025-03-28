Nissan production, sales, and exports for February 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for February 2025.

1. Production

Feb. 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Apr. 2024 –
Feb. 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Apr. 2023 –
Feb. 2024
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 46,493 -19.6 524,116 -13.7 607,505
Commercial vehicles 5,705 +143.1 63,694 +8.8 58,546
Production in Japan 52,198 -13.2 587,810 -11.7 666,051
US 47,088 -21.4 449,366 -18.0 547,875
Mexico 59,731 +7.2 627,643 +8.6 578,147
UK 25,764 -12.8 251,487 -15.9 298,995
China 24,890 -35.6 568,094 -17.4 687,631
Others 28,311 +6.1 313,056 -5.3 330,559
Production outside Japan 185,784 -11.7 2,209,646 -9.6 2,443,207
Global production 237,982 -12.1 2,797,456 -10.0 3,109,258

Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

  • Global production in February declined 12.1% from a year-earlier.
  • Production in Japan declined 13.2% from a year-earlier.
  • Production outside Japan declined 11.7% from a year-earlier.

2. Sales

Feb. 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Apr. 2024 –
Feb. 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Apr. 2023 –
Feb. 2024
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 20,345 -14.6 209,716 -4.8 220,215
Commercial vehicles 4,693 +27.4 37,754 -2.8 38,829
Japan (registration) 25,038 -8.9 247,470 -4.5 259,044
Japan (minivehicles) 16,178 -19.4 160,995 -3.0 165,924
Japan (incl. minivehicles) 41,216 -13.3 408,465 -3.9 424,968
US 89,181 -4.1 828,392 +1.6 815,624
Canada 8,353 -15.6 89,488 +1.5 88,156
Mexico 21,552 +16.8 235,989 +6.7 221,100
North America 119,212 -1.8 1,154,960 +2.6 1,126,005
Europe 29,624 -3.6 297,553 -2.7 305,893
China 31,508 -24.7 606,266 -18.0 739,184
Others 43,625 -5.1 477,431 -1.6 485,156
Sales outside Japan 223,969 -6.7 2,536,210 -4.5 2,656,238
Global sales 265,185 -7.8 2,944,675 -4.4 3,081,206

Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

  • Global sales in February declined 7.8% from a year-earlier.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 13.3% from a year-earlier.
    • Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 8.9% from a year-earlier.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 19.4% from a year-earlier.
  • Sales outside Japan declined 6.7% from a year-earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Feb. 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Apr. 2024 –
Feb. 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Apr. 2023 –
Feb. 2024
(vehicles)
North America 13,186 -34.3 165,761 -19.9 207,032
Europe 3,213 +41.3 54,305 -10.6 60,774
Others 13,205 +18.3 132,592 -4.6 138,999
Total exports from Japan 29,604 -11.6 352,658 -13.3 406,805

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

  • Exports from Japan in February declined 11.6% from a year-earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan

