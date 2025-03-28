Nissan production, sales, and exports for February 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for February 2025.
1. Production
|Feb. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr. 2024 –
Feb. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr. 2023 –
Feb. 2024
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|46,493
|-19.6
|524,116
|-13.7
|607,505
|Commercial vehicles
|5,705
|+143.1
|63,694
|+8.8
|58,546
|Production in Japan
|52,198
|-13.2
|587,810
|-11.7
|666,051
|US
|47,088
|-21.4
|449,366
|-18.0
|547,875
|Mexico
|59,731
|+7.2
|627,643
|+8.6
|578,147
|UK
|25,764
|-12.8
|251,487
|-15.9
|298,995
|China
|24,890
|-35.6
|568,094
|-17.4
|687,631
|Others
|28,311
|+6.1
|313,056
|-5.3
|330,559
|Production outside Japan
|185,784
|-11.7
|2,209,646
|-9.6
|2,443,207
|Global production
|237,982
|-12.1
|2,797,456
|-10.0
|3,109,258
Notes:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).
- Global production in February declined 12.1% from a year-earlier.
- Production in Japan declined 13.2% from a year-earlier.
- Production outside Japan declined 11.7% from a year-earlier.
2. Sales
|Feb. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr. 2024 –
Feb. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr. 2023 –
Feb. 2024
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|20,345
|-14.6
|209,716
|-4.8
|220,215
|Commercial vehicles
|4,693
|+27.4
|37,754
|-2.8
|38,829
|Japan (registration)
|25,038
|-8.9
|247,470
|-4.5
|259,044
|Japan (minivehicles)
|16,178
|-19.4
|160,995
|-3.0
|165,924
|Japan (incl. minivehicles)
|41,216
|-13.3
|408,465
|-3.9
|424,968
|US
|89,181
|-4.1
|828,392
|+1.6
|815,624
|Canada
|8,353
|-15.6
|89,488
|+1.5
|88,156
|Mexico
|21,552
|+16.8
|235,989
|+6.7
|221,100
|North America
|119,212
|-1.8
|1,154,960
|+2.6
|1,126,005
|Europe
|29,624
|-3.6
|297,553
|-2.7
|305,893
|China
|31,508
|-24.7
|606,266
|-18.0
|739,184
|Others
|43,625
|-5.1
|477,431
|-1.6
|485,156
|Sales outside Japan
|223,969
|-6.7
|2,536,210
|-4.5
|2,656,238
|Global sales
|265,185
|-7.8
|2,944,675
|-4.4
|3,081,206
Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
- Global sales in February declined 7.8% from a year-earlier.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 13.3% from a year-earlier.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 8.9% from a year-earlier.
- Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 19.4% from a year-earlier.
- Sales outside Japan declined 6.7% from a year-earlier.
3. Exports from Japan
|Feb. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr. 2024 –
Feb. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Apr. 2023 –
Feb. 2024
(vehicles)
|North America
|13,186
|-34.3
|165,761
|-19.9
|207,032
|Europe
|3,213
|+41.3
|54,305
|-10.6
|60,774
|Others
|13,205
|+18.3
|132,592
|-4.6
|138,999
|Total exports from Japan
|29,604
|-11.6
|352,658
|-13.3
|406,805
Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)
- Exports from Japan in February declined 11.6% from a year-earlier.
SOURCE: Nissan