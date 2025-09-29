Nissan production, sales, and exports for August 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for August 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for August 2025.

1. Production

Aug. 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April-Aug.

2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – Aug.

2024

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 29,824 -18.9 196,238 -11.9 222,636 Commercial vehicles 4,196 -12.7 23,126 -10.6 25,882 Production in Japan 34,020 -18.2 219,364 -11.7 248,518 US 45,918 +5.5 185,333 -12.9 212,808 Mexico 65,662 +1.9 283,452 -0.3 284,187 UK 16,100 +20.4 99,623 -14.5 116,562 China 57,962 +36.4 257,270 +1.2 254,332 Others 18,279 -40.3 126,824 -11.2 142,752 Production outside Japan 203,921 +4.9 952,502 -5.8 1,010,641 Global production 237,941 +0.8 1,171,866 -6.9 1,259,159

Note:

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

Global production in August surpassed year-earlier results by 0.8%.

Production in Japan declined 18.2% from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.9%.

2. Sales

Aug. 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – Aug.

2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – Aug.

2024

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 12,098 -28.1 71,720 -21.5 91,395 Commercial vehicles 2,488 -5.9 16,148 +19.5 13,511 Japan (registration) 14,586 -25.1 87,868 -16.2 104,906 Japan (minivehicles) 10,761 -17.9 59,226 -13.4 68,359 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 25,347 -22.2 147,094 -15.1 173,265 US 80,932 +12.7 376,835 -1.6 382,962 Canada 8,660 -2.7 48,441 +14.0 42,504 Mexico 23,805 +10.1 110,683 +7.6 102,833 North America 113,499 +10.8 536,560 +1.5 528,730 Europe 14,698 -13.6 112,178 -7.1 120,782 China 58,756 +19.4 274,251 +2.2 268,312 Others 38,781 -10.0 188,020 -8.7 205,963 Sales outside Japan 225,734 +6.6 1,111,009 -1.1 1,123,787 Global sales 251,081 +2.8 1,258,103 -3.0 1,297,052

Note:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.



Global sales in August surpassed year-earlier results by 2.8%.

Sales including Minivehicles in Japan declined 22.2% from a year earlier. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 25.1% from a year earlier. Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 17.9% from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 6.6%.

3. Exports from Japan

Aug. 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – Aug.

2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – Aug.

2024

(vehicles) North America 13,127 +40.7 58,600 -17.2 70,775 Europe 3,621 +22.7 17,126 -32.6 25,414 Others 10,890 -7.4 55,637 +15.8 48,057 Total exports from Japan 27,638 +15.0 131,363 -8.9 144,246

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

Exports from Japan in August surpassed year-earlier results by 15.0%.

SOURCE: Nissan