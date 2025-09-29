Nissan production, sales, and exports for August 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for August 2025.
1. Production
|Aug. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April-Aug.
2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – Aug.
2024
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|29,824
|-18.9
|196,238
|-11.9
|222,636
|Commercial vehicles
|4,196
|-12.7
|23,126
|-10.6
|25,882
|Production in Japan
|34,020
|-18.2
|219,364
|-11.7
|248,518
|US
|45,918
|+5.5
|185,333
|-12.9
|212,808
|Mexico
|65,662
|+1.9
|283,452
|-0.3
|284,187
|UK
|16,100
|+20.4
|99,623
|-14.5
|116,562
|China
|57,962
|+36.4
|257,270
|+1.2
|254,332
|Others
|18,279
|-40.3
|126,824
|-11.2
|142,752
|Production outside Japan
|203,921
|+4.9
|952,502
|-5.8
|1,010,641
|Global production
|237,941
|+0.8
|1,171,866
|-6.9
|1,259,159
Note:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).
- Global production in August surpassed year-earlier results by 0.8%.
- Production in Japan declined 18.2% from a year earlier.
- Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.9%.
2. Sales
|Aug. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – Aug.
2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – Aug.
2024
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|12,098
|-28.1
|71,720
|-21.5
|91,395
|Commercial vehicles
|2,488
|-5.9
|16,148
|+19.5
|13,511
|Japan (registration)
|14,586
|-25.1
|87,868
|-16.2
|104,906
|Japan (minivehicles)
|10,761
|-17.9
|59,226
|-13.4
|68,359
|Japan (incl. minivehicles)
|25,347
|-22.2
|147,094
|-15.1
|173,265
|US
|80,932
|+12.7
|376,835
|-1.6
|382,962
|Canada
|8,660
|-2.7
|48,441
|+14.0
|42,504
|Mexico
|23,805
|+10.1
|110,683
|+7.6
|102,833
|North America
|113,499
|+10.8
|536,560
|+1.5
|528,730
|Europe
|14,698
|-13.6
|112,178
|-7.1
|120,782
|China
|58,756
|+19.4
|274,251
|+2.2
|268,312
|Others
|38,781
|-10.0
|188,020
|-8.7
|205,963
|Sales outside Japan
|225,734
|+6.6
|1,111,009
|-1.1
|1,123,787
|Global sales
|251,081
|+2.8
|1,258,103
|-3.0
|1,297,052
Note:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
- Global sales in August surpassed year-earlier results by 2.8%.
- Sales including Minivehicles in Japan declined 22.2% from a year earlier.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 25.1% from a year earlier.
- Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 17.9% from a year earlier.
- Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 6.6%.
3. Exports from Japan
|Aug. 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – Aug.
2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – Aug.
2024
(vehicles)
|North America
|13,127
|+40.7
|58,600
|-17.2
|70,775
|Europe
|3,621
|+22.7
|17,126
|-32.6
|25,414
|Others
|10,890
|-7.4
|55,637
|+15.8
|48,057
|Total exports from Japan
|27,638
|+15.0
|131,363
|-8.9
|144,246
Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)
- Exports from Japan in August surpassed year-earlier results by 15.0%.
SOURCE: Nissan