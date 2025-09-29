Nissan production, sales, and exports for August 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for August 2025.

1. Production

Aug. 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April-Aug.
2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – Aug.
2024
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 29,824 -18.9 196,238 -11.9 222,636
Commercial vehicles 4,196 -12.7 23,126 -10.6 25,882
Production in Japan 34,020 -18.2 219,364 -11.7 248,518
US 45,918 +5.5 185,333 -12.9 212,808
Mexico 65,662 +1.9 283,452 -0.3 284,187
UK 16,100 +20.4 99,623 -14.5 116,562
China 57,962 +36.4 257,270 +1.2 254,332
Others 18,279 -40.3 126,824 -11.2 142,752
Production outside Japan 203,921 +4.9 952,502 -5.8 1,010,641
Global production 237,941 +0.8 1,171,866 -6.9 1,259,159

Note:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

  • Global production in August surpassed year-earlier results by 0.8%.
  • Production in Japan declined 18.2% from a year earlier.
  • Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.9%.

2. Sales

Aug. 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – Aug.
2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – Aug.
2024
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 12,098 -28.1 71,720 -21.5 91,395
Commercial vehicles 2,488 -5.9 16,148 +19.5 13,511
Japan (registration) 14,586 -25.1 87,868 -16.2 104,906
Japan (minivehicles) 10,761 -17.9 59,226 -13.4 68,359
Japan (incl. minivehicles) 25,347 -22.2 147,094 -15.1 173,265
US 80,932 +12.7 376,835 -1.6 382,962
Canada 8,660 -2.7 48,441 +14.0 42,504
Mexico 23,805 +10.1 110,683 +7.6 102,833
North America 113,499 +10.8 536,560 +1.5 528,730
Europe 14,698 -13.6 112,178 -7.1 120,782
China 58,756 +19.4 274,251 +2.2 268,312
Others 38,781 -10.0 188,020 -8.7 205,963
Sales outside Japan 225,734 +6.6 1,111,009 -1.1 1,123,787
Global sales 251,081 +2.8 1,258,103 -3.0 1,297,052

Note:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

  • Global sales in August surpassed year-earlier results by 2.8%.
  • Sales including Minivehicles in Japan declined 22.2% from a year earlier.
    • Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 25.1% from a year earlier.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 17.9% from a year earlier.
  • Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 6.6%.

3. Exports from Japan

Aug. 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – Aug.
2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – Aug.
2024
(vehicles)
North America 13,127 +40.7 58,600 -17.2 70,775
Europe 3,621 +22.7 17,126 -32.6 25,414
Others 10,890 -7.4 55,637 +15.8 48,057
Total exports from Japan 27,638 +15.0 131,363 -8.9 144,246

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

  • Exports from Japan in August surpassed year-earlier results by 15.0%.

SOURCE: Nissan

