Nissan production, sales, and exports for April 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for April 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for April 2025.

1. Production

April 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – April

2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – April

2024

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 39,582 -18.0 180,210 -14.9 211,769 Commercial vehicles 4,474 -27.9 21,692 +33.9 16,197 Production in Japan 44,056 -19.1 201,902 -11.4 227,966 US 39,189 -19.9 173,093 -16.5 207,336 Mexico 50,289 -10.0 221,481 +1.1 219,006 UK 18,878 -28.0 92,044 -14.2 107,257 China 45,951 -11.4 162,908 -26.2 220,804 Others 25,286 -6.1 104,899 -5.0 110,370 Production outside Japan 179,593 -14.4 754,425 -12.8 864,773 Global production 223,649 -15.4 956,327 -12.5 1,092,739

Note:

1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

Global production in April declined 15.4% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan declined 19.1% from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 14.4% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

April 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – April

2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – April

2024

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 11,561 -28.3 78,074 -15.1 92,002 Commercial vehicles 3,258 +18.2 18,043 +26.1 14,306 Japan (registration) 14,819 -21.6 96,117 -9.6 106,308 Japan (minivehicles) 9,529 -14.6 61,532 -14.0 71,558 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 24,348 -19.0 157,649 -11.4 177,866 US 72,544 -3.7 339,629 +3.5 328,058 Canada 10,065 +28.1 40,440 +8.1 37,407 Mexico 19,270 +6.0 84,917 +5.7 80,333 North America 102,047 +0.6 465,569 +4.3 446,167 Europe 19,621 -4.0 132,822 -3.5 137,611 China 46,295 -15.7 167,630 -24.6 222,212 Others 33,418 -8.3 171,843 -4.4 179,790 Sales outside Japan 201,381 -5.6 937,864 -4.9 985,780 Global sales 225,729 -7.2 1,095,513 -5.9 1,163,646

Note:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

Global sales in April declined 7.2% from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 19.0% from a year earlier. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 21.6% from a year earlier. Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 14.6% from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan declined 5.6% from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

April 2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – April

2025

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. – April

2024

(vehicles) North America 13,884 -9.4 48,562 -26.5 66,067 Europe 4,512 -39.8 12,048 -31.1 17,483 Others 10,367 -5.4 52,610 +7.9 48,752 Total exports from Japan 28,763 -14.8 113,220 -14.4 132,302

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

Exports from Japan in April declined 14.8% from a year earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan