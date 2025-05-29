Nissan production, sales, and exports for April 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for April 2025.

1. Production

April 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – April
2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – April
2024
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 39,582 -18.0 180,210 -14.9 211,769
Commercial vehicles 4,474 -27.9 21,692 +33.9 16,197
Production in Japan 44,056 -19.1 201,902 -11.4 227,966
US 39,189 -19.9 173,093 -16.5 207,336
Mexico 50,289 -10.0 221,481 +1.1 219,006
UK 18,878 -28.0 92,044 -14.2 107,257
China 45,951 -11.4 162,908 -26.2 220,804
Others 25,286 -6.1 104,899 -5.0 110,370
Production outside Japan 179,593 -14.4 754,425 -12.8 864,773
Global production 223,649 -15.4 956,327 -12.5 1,092,739

Note:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

  • Global production in April declined 15.4% from a year earlier.
  • Production in Japan declined 19.1% from a year earlier.
  • Production outside Japan declined 14.4% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

April 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – April
2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – April
2024
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 11,561 -28.3 78,074 -15.1 92,002
Commercial vehicles 3,258 +18.2 18,043 +26.1 14,306
Japan (registration) 14,819 -21.6 96,117 -9.6 106,308
Japan (minivehicles) 9,529 -14.6 61,532 -14.0 71,558
Japan (incl. minivehicles) 24,348 -19.0 157,649 -11.4 177,866
US 72,544 -3.7 339,629 +3.5 328,058
Canada 10,065 +28.1 40,440 +8.1 37,407
Mexico 19,270 +6.0 84,917 +5.7 80,333
North America 102,047 +0.6 465,569 +4.3 446,167
Europe 19,621 -4.0 132,822 -3.5 137,611
China 46,295 -15.7 167,630 -24.6 222,212
Others 33,418 -8.3 171,843 -4.4 179,790
Sales outside Japan 201,381 -5.6 937,864 -4.9 985,780
Global sales 225,729 -7.2 1,095,513 -5.9 1,163,646

Note:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

  • Global sales in April declined 7.2% from a year earlier.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 19.0% from a year earlier.
    • Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 21.6% from a year earlier.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 14.6% from a year earlier.
  • Sales outside Japan declined 5.6% from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

April 2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – April
2025
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. – April
2024
(vehicles)
North America 13,884 -9.4 48,562 -26.5 66,067
Europe 4,512 -39.8 12,048 -31.1 17,483
Others 10,367 -5.4 52,610 +7.9 48,752
Total exports from Japan 28,763 -14.8 113,220 -14.4 132,302

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

  • Exports from Japan in April declined 14.8% from a year earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/nissan-production-sales-and-exports-for-april-2025/

