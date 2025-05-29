Nissan production, sales, and exports for April 2025

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for April 2025.
1. Production
|April 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – April
2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – April
2024
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|39,582
|-18.0
|180,210
|-14.9
|211,769
|Commercial vehicles
|4,474
|-27.9
|21,692
|+33.9
|16,197
|Production in Japan
|44,056
|-19.1
|201,902
|-11.4
|227,966
|US
|39,189
|-19.9
|173,093
|-16.5
|207,336
|Mexico
|50,289
|-10.0
|221,481
|+1.1
|219,006
|UK
|18,878
|-28.0
|92,044
|-14.2
|107,257
|China
|45,951
|-11.4
|162,908
|-26.2
|220,804
|Others
|25,286
|-6.1
|104,899
|-5.0
|110,370
|Production outside Japan
|179,593
|-14.4
|754,425
|-12.8
|864,773
|Global production
|223,649
|-15.4
|956,327
|-12.5
|1,092,739
Note:
1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).
- Global production in April declined 15.4% from a year earlier.
- Production in Japan declined 19.1% from a year earlier.
- Production outside Japan declined 14.4% from a year earlier.
2. Sales
|April 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – April
2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – April
2024
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|11,561
|-28.3
|78,074
|-15.1
|92,002
|Commercial vehicles
|3,258
|+18.2
|18,043
|+26.1
|14,306
|Japan (registration)
|14,819
|-21.6
|96,117
|-9.6
|106,308
|Japan (minivehicles)
|9,529
|-14.6
|61,532
|-14.0
|71,558
|Japan (incl. minivehicles)
|24,348
|-19.0
|157,649
|-11.4
|177,866
|US
|72,544
|-3.7
|339,629
|+3.5
|328,058
|Canada
|10,065
|+28.1
|40,440
|+8.1
|37,407
|Mexico
|19,270
|+6.0
|84,917
|+5.7
|80,333
|North America
|102,047
|+0.6
|465,569
|+4.3
|446,167
|Europe
|19,621
|-4.0
|132,822
|-3.5
|137,611
|China
|46,295
|-15.7
|167,630
|-24.6
|222,212
|Others
|33,418
|-8.3
|171,843
|-4.4
|179,790
|Sales outside Japan
|201,381
|-5.6
|937,864
|-4.9
|985,780
|Global sales
|225,729
|-7.2
|1,095,513
|-5.9
|1,163,646
Note:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
- Global sales in April declined 7.2% from a year earlier.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 19.0% from a year earlier.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 21.6% from a year earlier.
- Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 14.6% from a year earlier.
- Sales outside Japan declined 5.6% from a year earlier.
3. Exports from Japan
|April 2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – April
2025
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|Jan. – April
2024
(vehicles)
|North America
|13,884
|-9.4
|48,562
|-26.5
|66,067
|Europe
|4,512
|-39.8
|12,048
|-31.1
|17,483
|Others
|10,367
|-5.4
|52,610
|+7.9
|48,752
|Total exports from Japan
|28,763
|-14.8
|113,220
|-14.4
|132,302
Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)
- Exports from Japan in April declined 14.8% from a year earlier.
SOURCE: Nissan