Nissan presents the special edition X-Trail 4X4 FAN in Europe

Nissan continues to make its popular SUV X-Trail, the perfect ally for family adventures and now spreads the most extreme excitement to the Nissan X-Trail 4X4 FAN special edition, making it a 4×4 vehicle ready for face any road with the best travel companions, the family, thanks to its 7 optional places.

The new Nissan X-Trail 4×4 FAN, which at the moment is only available in Europe, boosts the already excellent 4×4 abilities of the Nissan family crossover incorporating body and bass protectors, BF Goodrich All Terrain tires T / A mounted on 17 “rims, LED fog lights and interior protectors in the passenger compartment to turn this special version into an extreme 4×4 capable of dealing with the most adverse terrain.

These original Nissan equipment, available for all versions of the Nissan X-Trail range, perfectly complement the ALL MODE 4X4-i transmission system developed by Nissan to offer safe driving that guarantees the vehicle’s progress in any terrain.

This electronically controlled four-wheel drive system works automatically, taking care to decide at all times the optimum level of power that must be transmitted at each moment independently to each wheel, anticipating adverse circumstances and adapting to them instantaneously.

The new Nissan X-Trail 4×4 FAN builds on the tradition that the brand has in off-road vehicles, keeping the adventurous DNA alive with the best cutting-edge technology. Among its main features are the following original Nissan elements:

Front guard

Bottom side protector

Crankcase guard

Boot protector

LED fog lights

Illuminated entry protector

Interior lights

Exterior entrance lights

Rubber floor mats

Boot entry guard

BF Goodrich All terrain T / A K02 225 / 65R17 tires mounted on Silver 17 ” rims

Nissan X-Trail is the best-selling SUV worldwide, and stands out for the excellent acceptance of customers around the world derived from its outstanding performance, versatility and complete equipment of security, technology and connectivity.

In Mexico, Nissan X-Trail is currently available in three versions: Sense, Advance and Exclusive, with a configuration of two or three rows.

