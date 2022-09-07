Nissan Philippines enters the MPV segment with the All-New Nissan Livina

Nissan makes its mark in the MPV segment with the newest addition to its exciting line-up.

Mandaluyong, Philippines — Nissan in the Philippines is bringing in the All-New Nissan Livina as it enters the MPV segment. With a modern design equipped with safety features, the All-New Nissan Livina is the newest reliable vehicle for starting families and first-time car buyers looking for everyday excitement and convenience.

Modern exterior

The All-New Livina is stylish, displaying Nissan’s unique styling character elements such as the V-Motion grille, front under spoiler, the brand’s signature LED tail lamps, and daytime running lights. The VL AT comes with tasteful silver accents, while the rest of the variants come with black.

Perfect daily partner

Packed with the perfect features for everyday driving necessities, the All-New Nissan Livina is ideal for those looking for a practical and comfortable ride. The VL and VE variants come with 6-way manual adjustable driver seats and are spacious with fold and tumble seats for the 2nd and 3rd rows.

The top-of-the-line VL variant comes with a Keyless Entry System, a push button engine start and stop system, dial-type air conditioning system, a 7” touchscreen display with an audio and handsfree phone control, and multiple charging and connectivity ports at the center console. It also has black leather material seats, a leather detailed steering wheel with a tilt and telescopic feature, 12 cup holders, and multiple storage compartments across the interior.

The All-New Livina also comes with Nissan Intelligent Mobility and various safety features which includes the Hill Start Assist feature. It also has a reverse camera, airbags, anti-lock braking system, vehicle dynamic control, traction control system, and parking sensors.

Powering the All-New Livina is a 1.5 DOHC engine with a maximum power output of 105 ps and 141 Nm of torque and comes in two transmissions: 4-speed automatic and 5-speed manual.

“The All-New Livina is modern and practical MPV that first time families and first time car buyers will appreciate and trust. As part of Nissan’s transformation plan, we hope to reach more customers through this exciting offering to this competitive and fast growing segment,” says Juan Manuel Hoyos, Nissan Philippines President.

Availability

The All-New Nissan Livina will be available in five colors: Royal Ruby Red, Moonstone Grey, Diamond Pearl White, Onyx Black, Platinum Silver and comes in four variants with the following prices:

VL (A/T) – Php 1,209,000 VE (A/T) – Php 1,149,000 EL (A/T) – Php 1,109,000 E (M/T) – Php 1,029,000

The All-New Livina also has a vehicle warranty of five years or 150,000 kilometers whichever comes first, for the top-of-the line variant. This vehicle warranty is the first in its segment, providing customers a worry-free ownership experience. To top that, the all-new Livina is also very economical as it costs 30% less to maintain compared with other MPVs available in the market.

The All-New Livina goes on sale starting September 15. Customers may check with their nearest Nissan dealerships or download the Nissan Assist App to book a test drive. For more information on the Nissan Livina, visit https://www.nissan.ph/vehicles/new/livina.html

SOURCE: Nissan