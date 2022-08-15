Nissan Philippines digitizes the customer service experience with the new Nissan Assist app

Nissan Philippines (NPI) is launching Nissan Assist, the vehicle manufacturer"s first customer service mobile app in the Philippines

Nissan Philippines (NPI) is launching Nissan Assist, the vehicle manufacturer”s first customer service mobile app in the Philippines. It is designed to provide a fully digital, end-to-end customer service experience for Nissan”s customers nationwide, and is part of the company”s digital transformation roadmap to integrate NPI, partner dealers, and customers in one online ecosystem.

Customers will now have one avenue to access all services they need from Nissan, from pre-purchase to vehicle maintenance. For non-owners of Nissan vehicles, the mobile application allows them to read up on vehicle information, book a test drive or request a quote, as well as track vehicle sales orders.

For existing vehicle owners, booking a service and accessing maintenance history is also just a click away. This reduces the time spent waiting for services or appointments, and makes it easier to personally monitor work order status. Roadside Assistance is also available in case of emergencies. Other features also include news on model launches, sales and after sales campaigns, dealership locators, and promo updates, making the Nissan Assist app as complete as possible.

“With Filipinos being no stranger to digital services, we know how important it is to adapt to their fast-paced and always online lifestyles. Nissan Assist furthers our commitment of improving the customer experience by bringing our services closer to them with just one the click of their fingers,” says Nissan Philippines President Juan Manuel Hoyos. “From pre-purchase research to after sales service, we”re now even more accessible to our customers.”

Beyond easy access to key services, Nissan Assist also offers loyalty programs and exclusive deals for app owners. Users can earn and track points, and that they can use to redeem Nissan merchandise, services, and exclusive offers. All these makes owning a Nissan more convenient, exciting and enjoyable.

“We see digitization and electrification as two important elements that must go hand in hand, putting the customers at the heart of our business while also working towards electrified mobility,” adds Hoyos.

SOURCE: Nissan