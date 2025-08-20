Nissan partners with LiCAP Technologies to develop all-solid-state battery electrode production process technology

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced it has entered a partnership with U.S.-based LiCAP Technologies, Inc., for the development of production process technology for the cathode electrode of all-solid-state batteries (ASSB)

Developing a dry electrode production process for cathode electrode is highly beneficial for the smooth production and commercialization of ASSBs. Compared to conventional solvent-process electrodes, dry-process electrodes eliminate the need for drying and solvent recovery, significantly reducing manufacturing costs and environmental impact. However, when considering future mass production, achieving high production efficiency remains a major challenge for dry-process electrodes.

LiCAP’s proprietary Activated Dry Electrode® technology provides significant advantages in production efficiency and performance, over traditional methods. The partnership with LiCAP will accelerate the development of dry electrode production process technology, marking an important step toward the realization of next-generation EVs equipped with high-performance and cost-efficient ASSBs.

Nissan began operating its all-solid-state battery pilot line in January 2025. The company aims to launch EVs equipped with in-house developed all-solid-state batteries by fiscal year 2028 and is accelerating its R&D efforts toward this goal.

SOURCE: Nissan