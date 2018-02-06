Nissan Note tops Japan’s January sales rankings

The Nissan Note took the No.1 spot in Japan’s new car sales rankings for January, as the popularity of the e-POWER electrified powertrain helped make the model the best-selling compact car in the country, Nissan announced today.

The Nissan Serena placed fourth in the overall rankings and was also No.1 in its segment. The rankings exclude sales of minivehicles.

Three Nissan models placed among Japan’s top 10 including minivehicles in January, showing the company’s domestic sales momentum is recovering. The Nissan Dayz ranked second, the Note was third, and the Serena came in 10th.

The Nissan Note, Serena and Dayz all ranked among

Japan’s Top 10 best-selling new vehicles in January

“These very strong sales results prove that our customers in Japan know great products when they see them, whether it is e-POWER technology in the Nissan Note or ProPILOT technology in the Nissan Serena,” said Daniele Schillaci, executive vice president for Nissan. “Here in Japan, Nissan will continue delivering high quality products that make our customers’ lives better and move people to a better world. That is what Nissan Intelligent Mobility is all about.”

The e-POWER version of the Note has been a hit in Japan since it was introduced in November 2016, with sales reaching more than 100,000 vehicles in the first 11 months. The car is driven by an electric motor that’s powered by a gasoline engine. The 100% electric motor drive system treats drivers to powerful acceleration, quiet operation and exceptional fuel efficiency, while the role of the gasoline engine is strictly to generate electric power. Nissan is planning to introduce more e-POWER models globally.

As promised in the company’s new brand campaign in Japan, “Nissan Pride,” the company will continue to deliver innovative technologies that will lead and surprise the world, with pride in Japan’s and the company’s technological ingenuity.

