Nissan Note e-POWER orders surge to more than double the monthly target

Orders for the all-new Nissan Note e-POWER have surpassed 20,000 – more than double the compact car’s monthly sales target – since it was released in Japan in late December.

Equipped with Nissan’s e-POWER electrified powertrain, the fully refreshed Note went on sale on Dec. 23 with a monthly sales target of 8,000 vehicles. As of today, Nissan has received orders for 20,044.

The all-new Note has been well received in Japan due to its smooth acceleration, stable deceleration control and outstanding cabin quietness. Built on a newly developed platform, it features Nissan’s enhanced second-generation e-POWER system and advanced interior and exterior design that embodies the electrified era.

As Nissan’s best-selling model in its home market, the Note continues to play a key role in the Nissan NEXT global business transformation plan. By the end of fiscal year 2023, Nissan expects to deliver more than 1 million electrified vehicles, including EVs and e-POWER models, to customers around the world each year.

Approximately 80% of the Note orders were for the highest grade, “X.” Additionally, in a first for a Nissan compact car, about 40% of customers opted for the ProPILOT with Navi-link advanced driver support system. More than half ordered the NissanConnect navigation system, Intelligent Around View Monitor, and Adaptive LED Headlight system, further underscoring the high demand for Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies.

SOURCE: Nissan