Nissan North America offers help to customers impacted by Hurricane Laura and Marco

Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation (NMAC) is taking steps to help customers impacted by Hurricane Laura and Marco with deferred payment options and employee pricing on new vehicles.

Current customers in need of deferred payment options:

NMAC customers can request payment extensions by using the online chat feature at NissanFinance.com or by calling (800) 456-6622.

Employee pricing on new vehicles:

Nissan North America is offering employee pricing with a delayed payment option, on most Nissan cars and trucks, to qualified individuals or business owners whose vehicle(s) sustained damage or a total loss* during the impact of Hurricane Laura or Marco.

Those impacted by the storms in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi have until September 30th to apply for the discount. Area Nissan dealerships are standing by to facilitate the offer. Claim ID codes are valid for 45 days from date of issue. More information can be found by following the special “disaster relief” link at www.InsideNissan.com .

Program eligibility is transferable within the same household, and vehicle registrants must provide proof of residency. The program is non-transferable to other family members or friends outside of the household. There is a limit of one claim per damaged vehicle, (i.e., if three vehicles are totaled, the customer is eligible for three replacements.)

Additional vehicle incentives are stackable on top of the Nissan Vehicle Purchase Program employee price with the offer.

SOURCE: Nissan