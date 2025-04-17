Nissan nominates candidates for Board of Directors

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s Nomination Committee has selected candidates for the company's board of directors this month

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s Nomination Committee has selected candidates for the company’s board of directors this month. These candidates will be proposed for appointment at the annual general meeting of stockholders scheduled for June.

Additionally, on April 17, the board of directors nominated candidates for key positions, including board chair, and the chairs and members of the nomination, compensation, and audit committees.

1. Candidates for director

(To be proposed to the annual general meeting of shareholders)

1. Subject to approval of the election of directors at this year’s annual general meeting of shareholders; Delmas was elected as the lead independent outside director at the independent outside directors meeting held this month.

2. Currently Independent Board Member, Forvia.

3. Former Global Chief Executive Officer for Asset and Wealth Management at Natixis.

2. Retirement of Directors

(To step down at the end of the annual general meeting of shareholders)

3. Candidates for board chair

Yasushi Kimura is to be appointed as board chair. The proposal will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.

4. Candidates for committee chair and members

1) Nomination Committee

2) Compensation Committee

3) Audit Committee

The proposal of candidates for the committee chair and members will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.

SOURCE: Nissan