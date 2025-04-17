Nissan nominates candidates for Board of Directors

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s Nomination Committee has selected candidates for the company’s board of directors this month. These candidates will be proposed for appointment at the annual general meeting of stockholders scheduled for June.

Additionally, on April 17, the board of directors nominated candidates for key positions, including board chair, and the chairs and members of the nomination, compensation, and audit committees.

1. Candidates for director

(To be proposed to the annual general meeting of shareholders)

Name Current Role
Outside Independent Yasushi Kimura Independent outside director Re-appointment
Outside Independent Bernard Delmas1 Independent outside director Re-appointment
Outside Independent Keiko Ihara Independent outside director Re-appointment
Outside Independent Motoo Nagai Independent outside director Re-appointment
Outside Independent Andrew House Independent outside director Re-appointment
Outside Independent Brenda Harvey Independent outside director Re-appointment
Outside Independent Teruo Asada Independent outside director Re-appointment
Outside Independent Mariko Tokuno Independent outside director Re-appointment
Valerie Landon 2 New appointment
Timothy Ryan 3 New appointment
Ivan Espinosa Representative executive officer,
president and CEO		 New appointment
Eiichi Akashi Executive officer
Chief Technology Officer		 New appointment

1. Subject to approval of the election of directors at this year’s annual general meeting of shareholders; Delmas was elected as the lead independent outside director at the independent outside directors meeting held this month.
2. Currently Independent Board Member, Forvia.
3. Former Global Chief Executive Officer for Asset and Wealth Management at Natixis.

2. Retirement of Directors

(To step down at the end of the annual general meeting of shareholders)

Name Current Role
Jean-Dominique Senard Director Vice board chair
Pierre Fleuriot Director
Makoto Uchida Director
Hideyuki Sakamoto Director

3. Candidates for board chair

Yasushi Kimura is to be appointed as board chair. The proposal will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.

4. Candidates for committee chair and members

1) Nomination Committee

Committee chair Andrew House
Member Yasushi Kimura
Member Keiko Ihara
Member Motoo Nagai
Member Timothy Ryan

2) Compensation Committee

Committee chair Keiko Ihara
Member Motoo Nagai
Member Bernard Delmas
Member Andrew House
Member Mariko Tokuno

3) Audit Committee

Committee chair Motoo Nagai
Member Bernard Delmas
Member Brenda Harvey
Member Teruo Asada
Member Valerie Landon

The proposal of candidates for the committee chair and members will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.

