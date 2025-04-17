Nissan nominates candidates for Board of Directors

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s Nomination Committee has selected candidates for the company’s board of directors this month. These candidates will be proposed for appointment at the annual general meeting of stockholders scheduled for June.
Additionally, on April 17, the board of directors nominated candidates for key positions, including board chair, and the chairs and members of the nomination, compensation, and audit committees.
1. Candidates for director
(To be proposed to the annual general meeting of shareholders)
|Name
|Current Role
|–
|Outside Independent
|Yasushi Kimura
|Independent outside director
|Re-appointment
|Outside Independent
|Bernard Delmas1
|Independent outside director
|Re-appointment
|Outside Independent
|Keiko Ihara
|Independent outside director
|Re-appointment
|Outside Independent
|Motoo Nagai
|Independent outside director
|Re-appointment
|Outside Independent
|Andrew House
|Independent outside director
|Re-appointment
|Outside Independent
|Brenda Harvey
|Independent outside director
|Re-appointment
|Outside Independent
|Teruo Asada
|Independent outside director
|Re-appointment
|Outside Independent
|Mariko Tokuno
|Independent outside director
|Re-appointment
|Valerie Landon 2
|–
|New appointment
|Timothy Ryan 3
|–
|New appointment
|Ivan Espinosa
|Representative executive officer,
president and CEO
|New appointment
|Eiichi Akashi
|Executive officer
Chief Technology Officer
|New appointment
1. Subject to approval of the election of directors at this year’s annual general meeting of shareholders; Delmas was elected as the lead independent outside director at the independent outside directors meeting held this month.
2. Currently Independent Board Member, Forvia.
3. Former Global Chief Executive Officer for Asset and Wealth Management at Natixis.
2. Retirement of Directors
(To step down at the end of the annual general meeting of shareholders)
|Name
|Current Role
|Jean-Dominique Senard
|Director Vice board chair
|Pierre Fleuriot
|Director
|Makoto Uchida
|Director
|Hideyuki Sakamoto
|Director
3. Candidates for board chair
Yasushi Kimura is to be appointed as board chair. The proposal will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.
4. Candidates for committee chair and members
1) Nomination Committee
|Committee chair
|Andrew House
|Member
|Yasushi Kimura
|Member
|Keiko Ihara
|Member
|Motoo Nagai
|Member
|Timothy Ryan
2) Compensation Committee
|Committee chair
|Keiko Ihara
|Member
|Motoo Nagai
|Member
|Bernard Delmas
|Member
|Andrew House
|Member
|Mariko Tokuno
3) Audit Committee
|Committee chair
|Motoo Nagai
|Member
|Bernard Delmas
|Member
|Brenda Harvey
|Member
|Teruo Asada
|Member
|Valerie Landon
The proposal of candidates for the committee chair and members will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.
SOURCE: Nissan