Nissan/NISMO unveils the Nissan Z GT4 at the 2022 SEMA Show

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports and Customizing Co., Ltd. (NMC) today unveiled for the first time to the public, the Nissan Z GT4*, based on the all-new Nissan Z, at the 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports and Customizing Co., Ltd. (NMC) today unveiled for the first time to the public, the Nissan Z GT4*, based on the all-new Nissan Z, at the 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional information about Nissan’s global GT4 program was also revealed by Michael Carcamo, global program director, sports cars, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

First revealed at the end of September in traditional NISMO livery, the specially-constructed Nissan Z GT4 for SEMA features a unique livery that ties in past vintage racing heritage with modern design. The front hood displays the number 23, Nissan’s exclusive number, found within a rising sun circle harking back to the very early racing liveries of the 70’s. Additionally, the new Z logos on the rear quarter panel highlight the modern interpretation of the original 240Z and Fairlady Z badging, all while covered over the iconic Nissan and NISMO red and black color scheme.

For the Nissan Z GT4’s inaugural 2023 season, Nissan/NISMO will provide cars to pilot customer teams in the US and Japan for the SRO Pirelli GT4 America series and Super Taikyu Series, respectively. NISMO will also offer technical support. Vehicles are scheduled to be supplied from 2024, with orders being accepted from mid-2023.

“The SEMA Show is an ideal place to debut our Z GT4 to racers, enthusiasts and the entire industry,” said Carcamo. “We are in the throes of preparing for the 2023 racing season – testing here locally this past weekend – and we look forward to continuing to talk with teams and continue to establish the Z as a force to be reckoned with on tracks around the world.”

While developing the Nissan Z GT4, NMC’s NISMO racing division not only conducted extensive testing in Japan and the United States but also took part in select Japanese races. The aim was to meet the needs of professional drivers as well as to ensure that amateur enthusiasts could enjoy the dynamic and exciting performance of the Z.

Specifications of the Nissan Z GT4

Length 4,380 mm (172.4 in.) Width 1,870 mm (73.6 in.) Weight 1,410 kg (3,108 lbs.) Note: Subject to Balance of Performance defined by the SRO. Engine VR30DDTT Displacement 2,997 cc Maximum output 330 kW (450 hp) Note: Subject to Balance of Performance defined by the SRO. Maximum torque 600 Nm (443 ft-lbs.) Note: Subject to Balance of Performance defined by the SRO. Wheels Front: 18 x 10.5 Rear: 18 x 11

This Nissan Z GT4 is a racing car. It cannot be registered for use on public roads.

SOURCE: Nissan