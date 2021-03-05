Nissan names new president in Thailand

Nissan Thailand announces that Isao Sekiguchi, currently Nissan Regional Vice President, Marketing and Sales, ASEAN, and President Director of Nissan Indonesia will acquire additional responsibility as President of Nissan Thailand, effective April 01, 2021, concurrently to his present role.

This appointment will further contribute to achieve sustainable growth for the benefit of our customers, as well as financial stability and profitability for Nissan in Thailand, and the ASEAN region.

With more than 20 years in the automotive sector, Sekiguchi has diverse international experience across Nissan in Africa, Middle East, and Greater Asia regions. Prior to Nissan he worked with major Japanese trading house, Sumitomo Corporation, with experience in leading and managing automotive companies based in US, Germany, and Slovakia.

Sekiguchi holds a master’s degree in business administration from Darden Business School, University of Virginia, and bachelor in international relations from University of Tsukuba.

In this new role Sekiguchi will replace Ramesh Narasimhan, currently President of Nissan in Thailand, who has elected to pursue opportunities outside the company. His contribution and passion towards Nissan’s brand evolution, and digitalization to support dealers and customers, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has laid robust foundations for Nissan’s long-term plan in Thailand. Nissan wishes him the very best for his next endeavors.

