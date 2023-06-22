Nissan Murano, Maxima score top awards in 2023 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

Murano tops midsize SUV segment, Maxima wins best overall model

Supporting Nissan’s continued focus on customer satisfaction and commitment to vehicle quality, the 2023 Nissan Murano and Nissan Maxima have both received honors in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality StudySM (IQS).

Murano won the midsize SUV segment for the fourth consecutive year, while Maxima was ranked best in the industry for initial quality.

“We are delighted to be once again recognized by J.D. Power, an industry authority on vehicle quality and dependability,” said James Moss, vice president, Total Customer Satisfaction, Nissan Americas. “Nissan constantly works to improve its products and services, addressing quality as a companywide focus and building it in at every stage from the planning of new vehicles through development, manufacturing and logistics to sales and aftersales service. We listen to all customer feedback and implement those learnings in measures to improve quality at every touchpoint.”

The J.D. Power Initial Quality Study is a measure of vehicle quality based on responses from purchasers and lessees following the first 90 days of ownership. Drivers are surveyed about 223 potential problems with their vehicle covering nine categories: infotainment; features, controls and displays; exterior; driving assistance; interior; powertrain; seats; driving experience; and climate.

The 2023 Nissan Murano boasts sculpted design, a premium interior and numerous appealing convenience features. A bold look is combined with a powerful 260-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine delivering an exciting driving experience. Murano also provides added peace of mind with standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360.1

This suite of safety-enhancing technologies includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. Additional standard driver assistance technologies include Intelligent Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition and Intelligent Driver Alertness. Class-exclusive Intelligent Around View® Monitor2 (standard on SR and Platinum) provides a 360-degree camera view around the car for assistance when parking3.

SOURCE: Nissan