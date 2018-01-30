Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation announces new way to finance from your mobile device

Consumers looking to purchase a Nissan can now access personalized retail and lease preapproval offers through digital credit shopping on their smartphones. Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation (NMAC) today announced it is joining the mobile-first AutoGravity automotive shopping and financing platform. Through this collaboration, consumers will be able to select any Nissan vehicle and see finance offers from NMAC within minutes on their mobile device.

Based in Irvine, California, AutoGravity is using proprietary technology to revolutionize the car financing process by connecting consumers, lenders and dealers through a modern digital marketplace. AutoGravity partners with leading banks and manufacturer-affiliated lenders like NMAC to offer consumers convenience, transparency and choice, sending ready-to-buy users to dealers across the country.

“NMAC wants to provide consumers the most seamless automotive financing process possible,”said Kevin Cullum, president, NMAC. “We use smartphones to manage many aspects of our lives, so it’s only natural for digital to be the next evolution in automotive financing. With our participation on the AutoGravity app, we are able to utilize this cutting-edge technology to connect with digital-savvy consumers and provide them with NMAC loan and lease preapproval options.”

The AutoGravity app guides automotive shoppers through an intuitive four-step digital retail process:

Select any make and model of any new or used car available in the United States.

Browse thousands of cars by trim, color, body type and other attributes. The platform shows the closest dealers and inventory based on vehicle preference and geo-location.

Search for financing with smartphone simplicity. Users can scan their driver’s license and connect to social media to quickly pre-fill the application.

Receive up to four personalized preapproval finance offers in minutes and complete the purchase or lease at the dealership selected by the consumer.

“Our collaboration with Nissan is another great example of how AutoGravity is bringing technology to the forefront of the car-shopping experience,” said Andy Hinrichs, founder and CEO of AutoGravity. “As the ‘digital glue’ that brings buyers, dealers and finance providers together through one convenient smartphone app, AutoGravity is enhancing the way consumers find and finance a vehicle — right from the palm of their hands.”

AutoGravity protects consumer information with advanced bank-level encryption and proprietary data security technologies, processing sensitive information in a safe and secure way. More than 1,000,000 consumers have downloaded the AutoGravity app since it launched in the summer of 2016, collectively requesting over $1 billion in financing. The AutoGravity platform is available across the United States. NMAC financing options are currently available on the AutoGravity app in California and will be available nationwide in mid-2018.

The first-of-its-kind app is available for download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. AutoGravity is also available as a mobile-responsive web-app at www.autogravity.com.

About NMAC

Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation, including its INFINITI Financial Services division, is the automotive financial services arm of Nissan North America, Inc. Established in 1981, NMAC’s primary emphasis is to provide purchase and lease financing for the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles to consumers throughout the United States. NMAC also provides wholesale inventory, equipment, capital and mortgage loan financing to Nissan and INFINITI retailers.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan’s operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

