Nissan: More space for families as the 100% electric all-new Townstar Passenger goes on sale

Designed with families in mind, the new Townstar EV Passenger features configurable seats with a slidable second row for impressive boot space of between 850 and 2,500 litres

Nissan announces the start of orders for the all-electric Townstar Passenger, a family-focused variant of the Townstar that is now on sale for space conscious customers in Europe.

The new addition to Nissan’s growing line-up of electric and electrified vehicles illustrates the Japanese automaker’s commitment to Ambition 2030, its long-term vision for empowering mobility and beyond for a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world.

The all-new Townstar promises a whole new level of utility and practicality. Designed for family adventures, the five-seater Townstar EV Passenger variant combines a massive boot with a towing capacity of 1,500kg. Offering a high level of connectivity and Nissan’s latest technologies, the passenger model features two rows of seats, expansive boot space of up to 2,500 litres, and a total range of up to 285kms. The second row of seats can also slide both forwards and backwards to adjust boot space as needed.

“At Nissan, we recognise that families value a car that offers ample space to cope with their busy lifestyles. The Townstar EV Passenger was designed with this in mind. We recognise that owning a versatile vehicle – able to meet a variety of demands, is of paramount importance for families. Our latest addition to our EV line-up puts utility and practicality first without compromising on style and comfort owners expect. The Townstar EV Passenger is therefore Nissan’s latest answer to the dynamic needs of our customers,” said Nicolas Tschann, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Director, Nissan Europe.

A 90 kW (122hps) electric motor powers the Townstar EV Passenger, drawing energy from 45 kWh battery. This battery can accept AC charging (11kW and 22kW) which takes 90 minutes to charge from 15 to 80%. The battery also accepts DC rapid charging (80kW), which takes just 37 minutes to charge the same amount and is the ideal method for those needing a battery charged in as little time as possible. The 22kW charger version also comes with a heat-pump, which delivers the most efficient way of heating up the cabin, as well as a battery cooling system to optimise battery durability.

Fresh face, versatile interior

Design-wise, the Townstar EV Passenger features fresh, forward-facing styling throughout the vehicle. This includes its high-gloss shield featuring an elegant Kumiko pattern, which reflects Nissan’s Japanese DNA.

Inside, the Townstar EV Passenger continues to deliver cutting-edge technology, with an interior that elevates the cabin experience. Featuring a unique Nissan EV trim finisher, the 10-inch digital combimeter aids driver focus and reduces distraction by displaying relevant information in a single location. The centre console features a wireless charging station for smartphones. Nissan’s latest model comes with optional dual-zone climate control, heated windshield, heated steering wheel and front seats, plus rear air-vents and heating ducts to optimise cabin comfort for all passengers.

Equipped to comply with the NissanConnect Services app, a range of features for the Townstar EV Passenger are therefore available for the owner to access remotely. This includes the Remote Climate Control feature, giving owners the option of pre-heating or pre-cooling their car for instant comfort the moment they get inside the vehicle.

Ideal for family trips, the Townstar EV Passenger also offers ample room for additional passengers and extra luggage, with up to 49 litres of storage space across the front and back of the vehicle, and three separate Isofix points for child seats. Boasting one of the deepest boot depths in its segment, the Townstar EV Passenger’s unique rear seat design integrates a second row sliding function that allows for increased boot capacity – taking its already-generous 850 litres of trunk space up to a massive 2,500 litres with the seats folded. With a 60/40 split, the two sections of the seats can be moved both forwards and backwards separately, greatly boosting the versatility of the space.

The Townstar EV Passenger’s luggage capacity is also increased with the use of smart roof rails, with integrated cross bars that can be folded when necessary. Moreover, this is complimented through a parcel shelf configured to easily reach the load area and stow out of the way as required.

Generously equipped for safety & peace of mind

In addition, Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist technology makes driving safer than ever through supportive functionality in braking, steering, and accelerating. Its automatic emergency braking system can detect potential hazards on the road ahead, alerting the driver and applying the brakes when necessary to reduce the risk of collision.

The Townstar EV Passenger is also equipped with Nissan’s own unique Intelligent Around View Monitor, perfect for parking in tight spaces. The system displays an array of camera views to the driver – including a bird’s eye view – to give the best overview possible. The technology is also able to detect moving objects around the vehicle to help prevent accidents while maneuvering.

As with the rest of Nissan’s LCV lineup, the Townstar EV Passenger comes with an industry-leading 5-year or 160,000-km warranty, and an 8-year warranty on the battery. The new vehicle is built on a shared CMF-C platform, manufactured at the Alliance centre of excellence for small vans in Maubeuge, France. Nissan Townstar EV passenger will be available in a number of markets across Europe.

SOURCE: Nissan