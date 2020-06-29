Nissan mobilizes vehicles and employees to support Thai Red Cross ‘Fight COVID’ Caravan

Nissan in Thailand has proudly supported the Thai Red Cross Society and the Foundation for Good Governance on Medicine, by mobilizing its vehicles and dedicated employees to provide logistic support. Nissan participated in three `Fight COVID’ Caravans, traveling more than 4,300 kilometers to deliver more than 500,000 donated medical supplies and necessities to hospitals and communities in South, North and North-east Thailand in the fight against COVID.

“The `Fight COVID’ Caravans were a collaborative effort between the Thai Red Cross Society and the Foundation of Good Governance in Medicine, together with cooperation from public and private sector organizations,” said Chaiwat Utaiwan, chairman of the COVID Volunteer Bureau, Thai Red Cross Society. “These caravans were instrumental in helping us mobilize support to hospitals and medical communities swiftly and effectively.”

The first Thai Red Cross caravan took place in April to Songkhla; the second in May to Tak, Lampang, Lampoon and Chiang Mai; and the final one in June to Nakhon Ratchasima and Khon Kaen Provinces. These caravans carried and delivered more than 500,000 essential items, including portable digital x-ray machines, UVC sterilizers, N95 medical protective masks, surgical masks, face shields, and other personal protective equipment – ensuring that medical professionals, healthcare providers, and frontline workers had the protection they needed.

“Nissan believes in doing our utmost to help Thai society – and when we learned of the caravans, we knew our vehicles and dedicated employees could help provide support. We were humbled to help the Thai Red Cross Society and the Foundation of Good Governance on Medicine in their Fight COVID Caravans – with 30 Nissan employees participating by driving 10 Nissan Terras, our premium SUV, packed with essential equipment,” said Ramesh Narasimhan, the president of Nissan in Thailand.

The caravans were also supported by local Nissan dealer partners from the Siam Nissan Pattani (2000) Songkhla Branch, Siam Nissan Maesod and M1 Group, Siam Nissan Chiang Mai and Nissan Newgen Motor, and Nissan KKT Khon Kaen. They helped unload the medical supplies and prepare them for delivery to those in need.

Nissan’s participation in the Fight-COVID Caravans is part of the company’s `Care For You’ initiative launched in March, bringing a range of measures designed to support customers and ensure their continued safety during the current COVID pandemic. These measures include test drives from home and home pickup and servicing, along with a special premium car program for Front-line Thai medical staff and other essential workers.

SOURCE: Nissan