Nissan Micra and Leaf achieve highest customer satisfaction in 2018 Driver Power Study

Nissan’s latest generation Micra and the previous generation LEAF have come top of their respective categories and each receiving Gold Awards in the latest Driver Power survey, one of the UK’s most definitive and respected customer satisfaction studies.

The Nissan Micra wins the Gold Supermini Award in 2018 and was the best performing supermini in five of the nine Driver Power judging categories: Engine & Gearbox; Interior & Comfort; Ride & Handling; Infotainment, Connectivity & Electrics; and Safety Features.

The Nissan LEAF wins the Gold Electric Car Award in 2018. It was the best performing vehicle overall in the Engine & Gearbox category and placed 3rd in the MPG & Running Costs category.

Wesley Lang, Senior Research Manager at Driver Power commented; “The Micra’s performance proves that superminis can excel in many judging categories long thought to be the domain of premium marques; whilst the LEAF’s performance continues to show the appeal of owning an electric vehicle – you get a smooth, cheap and green journey.”

First published in 2002, the Driver Power automotive customer satisfaction study is now in its 16th year. With over 80,000 respondents in 2018, Driver Power is one of the UK’s largest automotive customer satisfaction studies.

The Driver Power New Car scoring is based on average scores across nine judging categories:

Reliability & Build Quality MPG & Running Costs Safety Features Engine & Gearbox Ride & Handling Interior & Comfort Exterior Practicality & Boot Space Infotainment, Connectivity & Electrics

Steve Fowler, editor-in-chief of Auto Express and Carbuyer, commented; “The Micra clearly ticks loads of boxes for supermini buyers and we’re not surprised, especially with some class-leading tech on board that owners love as much as we do.”

Steve continued; “The LEAF continues to be a star in our Driver Power survey, year after year. It proves how easy it is to fall in love with an electric car once you get behind the wheel and the vast majority of EV owners won’t go back to an ICE car.”

The Gold Electric Car Award 2018 for the previous-generation LEAF is the latest of a long list of accolades awarded to the world’s best-selling zero-emissions electric vehicle. Most recently, the new-generation Nissan LEAF has been awarded with the prestigious World Green Car of the Year 2018 award.

Much more than just a 100% electric vehicle, the 2018 Nissan LEAF is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility. It represents a whole new driving experience, designed to move people with greater exhilaration, confidence and connection to the world around them thanks to features such a ProPILOT, e-Pedal and bi-directional charging.

