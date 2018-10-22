Nissan Maxima to debut at upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show

The Nissan Maxima, which makes its world debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show, receives a fresh new look for the 2019 model year. The new Maxima will also offer available Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology, a suite of six advanced safety and driver-assist technologies. The 2019 Maxima, the flagship of Nissan’s sedan lineup, goes on sale in December.

The 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show public days run from Friday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 9.

