Nissan Max-Out to make China debut at Auto Shanghai 2023

Nissan’s Max-Out all-electric convertible concept is set to make its China debut at Auto Shanghai 2023 on April 18. Accompanying it will be a wide range of new and future products that promise to exceed expectations, including two other concepts — making their global debut — designed to meet the diverse mobility needs of consumers in China.

A new EV concept model designed for China and made there will take center stage alongside the Max-Out. Both offer an exciting and confident driving experience that’s tailored to a broad range of lifestyles and needs while supporting Nissan’s global plans.

The Max-Out was first revealed in 2021 as a digital concept representing the future of Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s long-term vision to meet consumer, environmental and societal needs in a truly sustainable manner.

Now a physical reality, the convertible concept promises to deliver a new driving experience with superlative stability and comfort.

Nissan will also showcase electrified vehicles featuring all-electric and e-POWER powertrains. These vehicles embody the company’s approach to changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society.

The 20th Shanghai International Automobile Exhibition will be held on April 18-27 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center. Press days are taking place April 18-19. Nissan’s display on the first day will focus on electrification while on the second Nissan will highlight SUVs and unveil the third concept car.

