Nissan marks 10 year anniversary of first U.S. LEAF delivery, looks ahead to next chapter in electric vehicles

Today, Nissan celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the first U.S. delivery of the all-electric LEAF, the vehicle that helped pave the way for EV adoption around the globe.

The Nissan LEAF changed the way the world looks at EVs. Launching the first mass-market EV in 2010 was a gamble, but Nissan was – and remains – committed to EVs, with LEAF sales recently reaching 500,000 globally.

Helping to shape the future of Nissan EVs are loyal owners and enthusiasts like Shannon Monroe , one of the first U.S. LEAF owners, who still owns his original LEAF and has traveled more than 125,000 gasoline-free miles over the past 10 years with his family.

Produced at plants in the U.S., Japan, and the U.K., the Nissan LEAF is sold in 59 markets around the world. As its battery capacity, performance and efficiency have continued to improve, the LEAF has evolved from a city commuter to a versatile car that meets a wide range of customer needs and lifestyles.

Beyond mobility, the Nissan LEAF has contributed to society by helping power homes and businesses and providing emergency electricity during natural disasters. Alongside Nissan’s other electrified powertrain vehicles, the LEAF continues to show the way to a sustainable, resilient, zero-emission society.

“This milestone is so much bigger than LEAF. It demonstrates that we’ve established a rock-solid foundation for our EVs,” said Aditya Jairaj, Nissan’s director of U.S. electric vehicle marketing and sales strategy. “Across all facets of the company, Nissan is steeped in EV experience – and we’re now putting that collective knowledge to use as we look to the next phase of EVs with the launch of the all-new Nissan Ariya.”

The all-new Ariya is Nissan’s first all-electric crossover, featuring an all-new EV platform, new “Timeless Japanese Futurism” design, a spacious interior with a flat floor and up to 300 miles of range (preliminary Nissan estimate for long-range 2WD model). Ariya leverages Nissan’s years of EV engineering and customer experience to deliver the most innovative Nissan ever made, with advanced connectivity and ProPILOT Assist 2.0 technology.

Ariya is a key model in the company’s Nissan NEXT transformation plan, under which Nissan plans to sell 1 million electrified vehicles annually by 2023, including EVs and vehicles with e-POWER electrified powertrains.

SOURCE: Nissan