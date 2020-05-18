Nissan: Mark Sutcliffe is appointed Alliance Senior Vice President, Alliance LCV Business Unit

Groupe Renault and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced today that Mark Sutcliffe, Alliance Senior Vice President, Industrial Strategy and Supply Chain Management, has been appointed Alliance SVP, Alliance LCV Business Unit, effective June 1st.

He will report to Clotilde Delbos, Chief Executive Officer of Renault SA for an interim period, and Makoto Uchida, Nissan Chief Executive Officer. Mark Sutcliffe remains a member of Groupe Renault management committee.

Born in England in 1964, Mark Sutcliffe studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Newcastle upon Tyne where he was awarded the RW Mann Scholarship. He worked in the consumer packaging industry for Metal Box Plc. before joining Nissan in 1991.

He held various positions in Production, Quality, Engineering and Production Control at Nissan Sunderland Plant before being appointed VP, Supply Chain Management and Purchasing Nissan Europe in 2007.

Mark Sutcliffe became the first leader of Alliance Logistics Europe in 2009. Following 4 years in the Aerospace Industry as Director of Planning and Production Control for Rolls Royce Group, he re-joined the Automotive Industry as VP Renault Group Supply Chain and became Alliance Global Vice President Supply Chain Management on 1st April 2014.

Mark Sutcliffe was appointed Alliance Senior Vice President, Industrial Strategy and Supply Chain Management on 1st April 2018. He sits on the Supply Chain Executive Advisory Boards of both Academic and Industry Organizations.

On June 1st, 2020 he is appointed Alliance Senior Vice President, Alliance LCV Business Unit.

He is a member of Groupe Renault Management Committee.

SOURCE: Nissan